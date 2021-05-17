WandaVision Star Kathryn Hahn Debunks Her Favorite Agatha Fan Theory

✖

Mephisto this, Mephisto that. When WandaVision has still airing new episodes, most of the Marvel fandom watching the show was hoping to see the demonic character appear. By the time all was said and done, Mephisto's appearance wasn't in the cards no matter how much of the fanbase was holding out hope. In fact, WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn was even one of those fans taking in as many fan theories as possible from week to week. In a virtual chat in support of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, Hahn officially debunked any connection between her character Agatha Harkness and Marvel's equivalency to the Prince of Darkness.

"I knew there were a lot of theories leading up to this show," Hahn said. "Kind of one of the most fun things for me not being on social media, was to hear from friends how much noise was happening while the show was going on. I remember hearing that I was there as a puppet for Mephisto, that was like a theory that I had and I had to immediately say, 'Who's Mephisto?'"

Kathryn Hahn shares her favorite Wandavision theory. And she liked the @/AgathasSapphic handle. Oohhhpic.twitter.com/NsQ9vWpHQx — Best Performer Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) May 16, 2021

While the character was at the forefront of MCU fans, WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer says the character was never set to make an appearance. In fact, Schaeffer admits she hadn't even heard of Mephisto until the fan theories started showing up.

"There was never any conscious intention on my part to create any Mephisto red herrings because I didn't know who Mephisto was until I started doing press," Schaeffer said.

"Why did we talk about the devil so much? That's a real coincidence," Schaeffer added. "He wasn't ever part of our storytelling conversations. We were very clear that the big bad is grief. And then the external bad is Agatha. So as a viewer and as a lover of the show and the characters, I didn't want anything more than that."

WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

What'd you think of Marvel Studios' debut television series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.