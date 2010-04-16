WandaVision Episode 6 Has Kick-Ass Reference

✖

The sixth episode of WandaVision is here and there were plenty of references to both Marvel and classic sitcoms. We saw Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) wearing their classic costumes from Marvel Comics and some exciting changes occurred for their sons, Tommy (Jett Klyne) and Billy (Julian Hilliard). The show also paid homage to Malcolm in the Middle, but that wasn't the only non-Marvel content to get a shout-out. While trick-or-treating, Uncle Quicksilver (Evan Peters) says he's going to help his nephews acquire candy faster and they declare, "Kick-ass!" This prompts Wanda to repeat the term "Kick-ass" in an inquisitive manner. There's no way this wasn't a reference to the 2010 movie Kick-Ass and here's why...

Kick-Ass starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson who also played Pietro/Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Fans were shocked last week when Pietro showed up on WandaVision, only this time played by Peters, who also portrayed the role of Quicksilver in multiple X-Men movies. In case it's been a while since you've watched Kick-Ass, you may have forgotten that Peters was in that movie, too!

The idea that Wanda "recast" Pietro is obviously a big deal for multiple reasons, but it's also left us with a ton of questions. Is this really the same Quicksilver from the X-Men universe? Is he a villain in disguise? How is he even here? But it's clear Marvel is having a little fun with the casting change by referencing a movie that features both Taylor-Johnson and Peters. Now all they have to do is make a joke about Godzilla (2014) since it stars both Taylor-Johnson and Olsen.

