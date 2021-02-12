WandaVision Fans React to Comics Accurate Costumes

The sixth episode of WandaVision is here and it was a Malcolm in the Middle-inspired Halloween episode that featured some exciting throwbacks to Marvel Comics. We've known for a while that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) would be donning their classic comic book looks for Halloween, but it turns out they were not the only ones! Warning: WandaVision spoilers ahead! After last week's shocking introduction of Evan Peters as Pietro, Wanda's new brother stuck around to hang with the family. He ended up acquiring matching costumes for himself and his nephew Tommy (Jett Klyne), which had classic Quicksilver and Speed vibes. Billy (Julian Hilliard) also donned the iconic Wiccan look from the comics! Naturally, all of these nods to the comics got fans super excited.

You can check out some of the excited tweets from Marvel fans below...