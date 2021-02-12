WandaVision Fans React to Comics Accurate Costumes
The sixth episode of WandaVision is here and it was a Malcolm in the Middle-inspired Halloween episode that featured some exciting throwbacks to Marvel Comics. We've known for a while that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) would be donning their classic comic book looks for Halloween, but it turns out they were not the only ones! Warning: WandaVision spoilers ahead! After last week's shocking introduction of Evan Peters as Pietro, Wanda's new brother stuck around to hang with the family. He ended up acquiring matching costumes for himself and his nephew Tommy (Jett Klyne), which had classic Quicksilver and Speed vibes. Billy (Julian Hilliard) also donned the iconic Wiccan look from the comics! Naturally, all of these nods to the comics got fans super excited.
You can check out some of the excited tweets from Marvel fans below...
So Pleased
prevnext
can we please take a moment & appreciate these Comic accurate Costumes! I can’t stop smiling!! #wandavision #Wanda #pietro #TheVision #AgnesTheNeighbor pic.twitter.com/qbxTDZa2Lo— Meena (@CrystaIeena) February 12, 2021
Can't Look Away
prevnext
omg seeing wanda and vision in their comic costumes was so cool 😭😭 #wandavision pic.twitter.com/AJTfCBWHTs— Maniac ᱬ WV spoilers (@wandahsokas) February 12, 2021
Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver Forever
prevnext
i’m not crying in original comic costumes.
YOU’RE CRYING IN ORIGINAL COMIC COSTUMES. #wandavision #Wanda #Pietro pic.twitter.com/Yw3wlSEOeE— Greer the Wandawhorian 🔮 (@aw_hawkeye) February 12, 2021
I Love You, Evan Peters
prevnext
The gift that keeps on giving. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/RxP8IMN2n8— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) February 12, 2021
Wiccan!
prevnext
#WandaVision Spoilers— olivia octavius fan account (@lord0fthunder) February 12, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
How it started // How it’s going pic.twitter.com/QOHDZFJSyE
Speed!
prevnext
cw // #WandaVision SPOILERS— Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) February 12, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
Uncle Pietro and Tommy having matching Halloween costumes just like in the comics, we love to see it pic.twitter.com/l9mGJHgKtj
Taking Us Back
prevnext
been in love with this costume since i was a kid, so happy to see it make a cameo 🥺♥️ #wanda #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/92q4xuIyKu— cιεяяα 💋 (@_cmt00) February 12, 2021
Our Hearts Are Full
prevnext
// #WandaVision #wanda #pietro
OK BUT CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW CUTE THEIR MATCHING COSTUMES WERE? pic.twitter.com/A9ekxfX14i— Moo loves daan, jo, madi, connie // WV SPOILERS (@Trickyhours) February 12, 2021
Is Agnes Agatha?!
prevnext
The new episode of #WandaVision gave me everything!!
🚨SPOILER🚨
I really believe that Agnes could actually be Agatha Harkness, because everyone was wearing their superhero costumes and she was dressed up as a witch!! pic.twitter.com/cKU1Ecd8Kr— dennis :) (@fatebloomstan) February 12, 2021
Too Cute
prevnext
#WandaVision SPOILERS
-
-
-
Wanda being a proud mom seeing Tommy being all excited using his powers for the first time. pic.twitter.com/RyaynTjFQd— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 12, 2021
Spectrum Soon?!
prevnext
cw // #wandavision episode 6 spoilers ⚠️— jose ᱬ✵ wandavision era (@parkerhours) February 12, 2021
.
.
.
.
the way they've been teasing monica getting her powers makes me believe we are going to see her as spectrum really soon pic.twitter.com/KBadeyVnht
In Conclusion, Another Perfect Ep
prev
I loved the costumes for Halloween on Wanda and Vision.— AmazingBatSpidey #SaveSpectacularSpiderMan (@MandoBatSpidey) February 12, 2021
I also like Quicksilver which was funny and I loved the cliffhanger ending in episode 6.
There has been no bad episode of #WandaVision so far imo. pic.twitter.com/zDu6DqKmAm