WandaVision Reveals SPOILER's Superpowers in Pivotal Episode 6

The sixth episode of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ today and it was a big one for fans of Marvel Comics. Not only did the cast don their classic comic costumes for Halloween, but two of the characters finally got powers. No, it's not Monica Rambeau (yet), but it's still pretty darn exciting! Warning: WandaVision spoilers ahead! During the third episode of WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) gave birth to twins, Billy and Tommy. During the fifth episode, the twins aged themselves up to be 10. Now that they're a little older and hanging out with their Uncle Quicksilver (Evan Peters), it appears they have inherited some powers of their own...

Just like in the comics, Tommy (Jett Klyne) has taken after his uncle and acquired super speed. Of course, in the comics, the character is known as Speed. As for Billy (Julian Hilliard), he's taking after his mother and displaying some fierce telekinetic and telepathic powers, which means he's officially on his way to becoming Wiccan.

In the comics, both Wiccan and Speed are members of the Young Avengers, and with the upcoming appearances of Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) and more, it's hard not to assume the Young Avengers will soon form in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The big questions about Wiccan and Speed remain: How long until they age up again? Who will play the older versions? Will they be removed from existence and taken away from Wanda only to return later like in the comics?

"Oh, I think that they would welcome whoever they become," Olsen told ET Canada when asked if Wanda and Vision might want their twins to follow in their superhero footsteps. "Because they're going to love their children unconditionally, regardless, and it would just allow them to become who they were destined to be."

No matter what, it's hard to believe Wiccan and Speed won't become prominent members of the MCU in the future.

