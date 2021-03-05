WandaVision Finale Ending Has Marvel Fans Emotional

It's a bittersweet day as WandaVision fans are saying goodbye to Marvel's first Disney+ series after eight short weeks. The show has been a huge hit with fans and a hot topic on social media throughout its run, so it's no surprise that the finale has people talking. There are many things to discuss from Scarlet Witch's new costume to an exciting Agents of SHIELD connection, but the main thing people are talking about today: their emotions! Warning: Spoilers Ahead...

WandaVision ended with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) freeing the people of Westview from her mind control, but that meant the ultimate sacrifice... Wanda had to give up the family she created, which included her new version of Vision (Paul Bettany) and their sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Wanda's goodbyes to her family were extremely emotional, so fans are in their feels today. You can check out some the reactions to the heartbreaking ending below...