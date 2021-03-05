WandaVision Finale Ending Has Marvel Fans Emotional
It's a bittersweet day as WandaVision fans are saying goodbye to Marvel's first Disney+ series after eight short weeks. The show has been a huge hit with fans and a hot topic on social media throughout its run, so it's no surprise that the finale has people talking. There are many things to discuss from Scarlet Witch's new costume to an exciting Agents of SHIELD connection, but the main thing people are talking about today: their emotions! Warning: Spoilers Ahead...
WandaVision ended with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) freeing the people of Westview from her mind control, but that meant the ultimate sacrifice... Wanda had to give up the family she created, which included her new version of Vision (Paul Bettany) and their sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne). Wanda's goodbyes to her family were extremely emotional, so fans are in their feels today. You can check out some the reactions to the heartbreaking ending below...
Roller Coaster
prevnext
the #WandaVision finale really put us thru a roller coaster of emotions concluding this particular story while also opening up so many doors for the future. who wouldve thought we’d end up crying over a witch & a robot? this show was truly something else im gonna miss it so much pic.twitter.com/l1HqrjG50G— ken (@wandaslizzie) March 5, 2021
All of Us
prevnext
Oh boy why am I crying so much right now no idea. #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/Ar82AjEj3x— Jody Houser ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) March 5, 2021
It Hurts
prevnext
#WandaVision spoilers— ᱬ Wanda’s pr manager 🍓WANDAVISION SPOILERS (@vizwandamaximof) March 5, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
this scene broke me. I will be sending you my therapy bills @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/QLvsEJtBsu
My Heart!
prevnext
#wandavision spoilers
-
-
-
-— ♡brooke♡ wv spoilers (@wcndastears) March 5, 2021
wanda loved her family so much. when they all hugged like this i really started to cry pic.twitter.com/YKgEApIkFL
PAIN
prevnext
// #WandaVision SPOILERS !!
-
" you, vision, are the piece of the mind stone that lives in me. you are a body of wires and blood and bone that i created. you are my sadness and my hope. but mostly, you’re my love. " pic.twitter.com/OpwtnPAk0v— manon 🪐 wv spoilers! (@reedushiddles) March 5, 2021
Fuller's Feels
prevnext
WATCHING @wandavision FINALE LIKE... #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/jQqVz8tiR3— Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) March 5, 2021
Yes, I cried
prevnext
Okay, time to go cry myself to sleep thinking about them! #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/8Hzh0l4KNm— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 5, 2021
Sigh
prevnext
#WandaVision spoilers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
"We have said goodbye before.”
“We’ll say hello again.”
IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/c3IdzLrvpk— nat ll WandaVision era (@Billieuwuz) March 5, 2021
Who Knew?
prevnext
Dang the #WandaVision finale really got me crying over a witch and a robot. I’m so glad we got to know them better, but why did it have to hurt so much? 😭😭😭— Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) March 5, 2021
Yup, Still Crying
prevnext
“boys, thanks for choosing me to be your mum” FUCK OFFFFF #WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/3kOt1Sfh1R— 𝐤𝐣 (@rashyxkj) March 5, 2021
Fan Art
prevnext
“You are my sadness and my hope. But mostly, you’re my love.” #WandaVision #WandaVisionFinaleMarch 5, 2021
In Conclusion
prev
Currently all MCU fans rn:#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/iRl05I3Hou— Daní🦦 (@Daniii_x2) March 5, 2021