WandaVision Finale Trends As Marvel Fans Prepare For the End
The eight-week WandaVision journey is coming to an end at 12 AM PT tonight when the final episode drops on Disney+. The Marvel series has brought a lot of joy and excitement back into our lives and it's extremely bittersweet to have to say goodbye so soon. In honor of the show's finale, #WandaVisionFinale has been trending on Twitter today. People are sharing their predictions, gratitude, and more on the social media site.
The hashtag kicked off when the official WandaVision account suggested a marathon ahead of the episode release. Before checking out some of the #WandaVisionFinale tweets, you can view the post that started it all below:
Celebrate the #WandaVisionFinale by watching your own Marvel Studios Marathon on @DisneyPlus! Whether you've seen one or seen them all, here's your guide to the MCU moments that will prepare you for the finale. Reply with your own marathon lineup and check back for surprises! 👇 pic.twitter.com/LtvIfG8UZ3— WandaVision (@wandavision) March 4, 2021
Here are some bittersweet tweets from fans getting ready to say goodbye to WandaVision...
A Journey
i can’t believe we spent 8 weeks with them and now the #wandavision era is almost over #wandavisionfinale pic.twitter.com/nz2nex0FhN— zach (@civiiswar) March 4, 2021
Too Soon
the hashtag ummm #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/CpwzhtYMl2— ken (@wandaslizzie) March 4, 2021
Not Ready
I can’t believe it all ends TONIGHT. I’m so not ready for the #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/icI5AWQzes— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) March 4, 2021
Beautiful Memories
“But what is grief, if not love persevering?” one last time before the #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/5TjiiCy2on— Ren | WandaVision SPOILERS ᗢ (@wandasolsen) March 4, 2021
My Feelings
I honestly cannot believe tonight is the #WandaVisionFinale. It feels like yesterday I was sitting in a bar, freaking out over the news that Scarlet Witch was getting her own show. WandaVision only lasted eight weeks, but I won't shut the fuck up about it for years to come. pic.twitter.com/5rqsc5my2k— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 4, 2021
So Many Emotions
whoever made these #WandaVision posters i’m going to sob #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/2iSeAUajnp— zach (@civiiswar) March 4, 2021
Predictions
This finale is gonna be INSANE. #wandavisionfinale pic.twitter.com/xoFKaBgz77— Elizabeth Olsen News. (@eolsenews) March 4, 2021
Hopes
#wandavisionfinale prayers
🕯 🕯— paris (@tatianashulk) March 4, 2021
🕯 🕯
some
🕯 form of vision 🕯
survives ep 9
🕯 🕯
🕯 🕯
Anticipation
my most anticipated scene for the finale #WandaVisionfinale pic.twitter.com/fMcS1n6ML9— Diego | WandaVision Spoilers ᱬ (@ScarletWitch_13) March 4, 2021
Looking Back
As we near the #WandaVisionFinale, let me once again send my appreciation to Episode 8 -- one of the most heartbreaking, brilliant and beautiful things Marvel has ever done. pic.twitter.com/3uN2zdTVJ1— Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) March 4, 2021
We're Gonna Miss It All
I never thought i'd say it but I'm going to miss seeing this on fridays #wandavisionfinale pic.twitter.com/QnRlWrtKF3— K²⁸|✪⧗⎊🕸 (@GoldenxHabit) March 4, 2021