WandaVision Finale Trends As Marvel Fans Prepare For the End

The eight-week WandaVision journey is coming to an end at 12 AM PT tonight when the final episode drops on Disney+. The Marvel series has brought a lot of joy and excitement back into our lives and it's extremely bittersweet to have to say goodbye so soon. In honor of the show's finale, #WandaVisionFinale has been trending on Twitter today. People are sharing their predictions, gratitude, and more on the social media site.

The hashtag kicked off when the official WandaVision account suggested a marathon ahead of the episode release. Before checking out some of the #WandaVisionFinale tweets, you can view the post that started it all below:

Celebrate the #WandaVisionFinale by watching your own Marvel Studios Marathon on @DisneyPlus! Whether you've seen one or seen them all, here's your guide to the MCU moments that will prepare you for the finale. Reply with your own marathon lineup and check back for surprises! 👇 pic.twitter.com/LtvIfG8UZ3 — WandaVision (@wandavision) March 4, 2021

Here are some bittersweet tweets from fans getting ready to say goodbye to WandaVision...