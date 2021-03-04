WandaVision: Marvel Studios Suggests Marathon Ahead of Finale

✖

We've come a long way since WandaVision premiered on Disney+ back in January. The streaming service's first Marvel Cinematic Universe show has been a highlight of 2021 and the show's upcoming finale will certainly be bittersweet for many fans. In honor of WandaVision coming to an end, the official Twitter account for the show has suggested a marathon to enjoy before the finale.

"Celebrate the #WandaVisionFinale by watching your own Marvel Studios Marathon on @DisneyPlus! Whether you've seen one or seen them all, here's your guide to the MCU moments that will prepare you for the finale. Reply with your own marathon lineup and check back for surprises," @WandaVision tweeted. You can check out their marathon list in the post below:

As you can see, the list includes some important Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War as well as the movies that showcase other WandaVision characters like Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). While it's a little odd to put the Thor movies after Ultron and Civil War, we understand the instinct to start with Wanda and Vision's MCU debut.

Previously, Paul Bettany teased a big cameo would be coming at the end of the series, but he admitted in his recent interview with GMA that he was really just talking about himself.

"You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it?" Bettany explains. "And then you actually panic about it? Because that's what I did. Fans started guessing about who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was thinking, 'My god that's a good idea!' And they're going to be so disappointed when they find out it's me!"

The finale of WandaVision will drop on Disney+ on March 5th. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.