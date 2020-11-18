WandaVision Star Admits He'd Rather Go Naked Than Dress as Vision

✖

Superhero costumes may look cool on screen, but in real life it’s a different situation altogether. The suits are often heavy, complex, hot, and sometimes even outright uncomfortable and while many actors will tell you getting to don those costumes is an honor, if given a choice they probably would be happier wearing something else and that is exactly the case for WandaVision star Paul Bettany. During a recent appearance on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, the Vision actor was asked which he'd prefer -- going naked or dressing as Vision -- the actor chose naked.

During the appearance, Horwitz asked Bettany if given the choice between never being able to wear any clothes ever again or having to dress only as Vision, which he would choose, Bettany had a few questions about the naked situation but still chose to go with that, citing how hot the Vision costume was to wear.

"I would really, can I ask can I choose where I'm naked or am I just naked guy?" Bettany asked before Horowitz confirmed he'd just be naked guy. I'm gonna pick that. I'm gonna pick naked. It's pretty uncomfortable in the Vision outfit."

He added, "I might not die of heat exhaustion."

Fans will get to see Bettany suit back up as Vision when WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15, 2021, though from everything we've seen thus far we'll be seeing him outside of the Vision suit a good bit. Various teases and trailers for the series have revealed Vision in his classic comics look, business suits -- with just Vision-style makeup rather than the full suit -- and even in a full human form. The series is also expected to have a much different tone than anything else in the Marvel franchise, with Bettany referring to the series previously as "bonkers".

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision will feature, in addition to Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the MCU return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn will play the couple's pesky neighbor, Agnes, while Teyonah Parris is set to take on the role of older Monica Rambeau.

Are you looking forward to seeing WandaVision on Disney+ next year? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.