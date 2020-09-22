Paul Bettany Teases WandaVision Gets Even More Bonkers

✖

The trailer for Marvel's WandaVision got Marvel Cinematic Universe fans hyped. WandaVision started out marketing itself as a strange retro-style sitcom, featuring Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet WItch (Elizabeth Olsen) and a resurrected Vision (Paul Bettany), but this first trailer quickly dispelled that facade. The WandaVision footage revealed that Wanda's little "bubble" of alternate reality (wherein she lives with Vision, raising a family) is actually a major reality-bending phenomenon that will cause major waves in the MCU, and invite the attention of SHIELD's new offshoot, SWORD. If all of that wasn't enough, WandaVisionstar Paul Bettany promises that the show will get even more "bonkers."

It gets more and more bonkers. https://t.co/sxc7daqffw — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) September 22, 2020

Paul Bettany saw filmmaker Kevin Smith post his reaction to the WandaVision trailer. In that post, Smith says, "As a kid who bought the Vision & the Scarlet Witch comic book mini series in the 80’s, I’m so ready for this! [WandaVision] is clearly the creepy road to [Doctor Strange and the] Multiverse of Madness and this trailer has got my imagination going! Make mine [Marvel]!"

Well, Bettany wanted to help Smith get to maximum hype, and so he let it be known that when it comes to the events of WandaVision, Smith hasn't seen anything yet, because: "It gets more and more bonkers."

To be clear: We don't think Paul Bettany is in anyway exaggerating in his statement: WandaVision seems like it is indeed going to get "bonkers." The series seems to be pulling from a combination of classic Marvel Comics Scarlet Witch/Vision stories, as well as modern favorites like "House of M" and the Tom King Vision solo series. The Scarlet Witch comic stories are getting particular focus, as they led to some pivotal events in the Marvel Universe, such as Wanda going mad and re-writing all of reality.

Since the events of Avengers: Endgame, MCU fans have been speculating that Vision's death at Thanos' hands will cause Wanda to both expand her power set (becoming the true magic-wielding "Scarlet Witch"), and lose her mind in the process. As Kevin Smith stated, Wanda is already confirmed to follow the events of WandaVision by being a key player in the ominously-titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It's not crazy to speculate that WandaVision could see Wanda become a threat to the entire multiverse. That would truly be "bonkers."

WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ in December.