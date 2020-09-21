WandaVision Trailer Reveals Classic Vision Costume

✖

A new look at Marvel Studios series WandaVision reveals synthetic android Vision (Paul Bettany) in a handmade costume inspired by the classic Marvel comic books. The full trailer, premiered on ABC Sunday during the virtual Emmy Awards, is the latest to pay homage to the costumes worn by Vision and lover Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) in the Silver Age comic books. Both looks are presented here as Halloween costumes sported by the suburban couple in their reality influenced by classic television sitcoms, among them The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched.

Marvel Cinematic Universe architect and producer Kevin Feige has "taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany previously told IMDb of the "beautifully written" and "f—ing bonkers" WandaVision. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making."

Following a sneak peek at last year's D23 Expo, where Marvel presented a look at WandaVision spliced with footage from The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bettany said the big-budget series developed by Jac Schaeffer (Black Widow) and directed by Matt Shakman (Game of Thrones) is a "sort of six-hour movie that I would never in a million years ... have thought of."

"It's so avant-garde and weird and messed up and then moves seamlessly into more familiar territory," he told MTV News. "But the place that it starts is so odd."

Classical costume vision and scarlet witch ❤️ #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/mLdbZMmoQn — Josh ᱬ (@scarletwandavis) September 21, 2020

What seems to be a classic-feeling sitcom transforms into something trippy and weird but with the flavoring of a Marvel Studios blockbuster, according to Schaeffer, who also described WandaVision as a big-screen feature split into six parts.

"I mean, first of all, with Marvel doing Disney+, it's not at all the small screen, you know? It's still the big screen, but streaming," she told Variety during D23 Expo. "And so there's still the same sense of grandeur and the same scope and the same opportunities and the same resources, so it just really feels like an enormous movie. We say it's like a run of a comic, which is just really exciting to do."

Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Also starring Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Teyonah Parr’s, and Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision premieres later this year exclusively on Disney+.