Marvel's WandaVision Release Date Revealed

Finally, after a drought that has lasted nearly a year and a half, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to make its return. Due to theatrical delays hindering the release of Black Widow and Eternals, and the production halt that has kept The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from being completed, Marvel's WandaVision is going to be the first new venture into the MCU since Spider-Man: Far From Home was released last July. For months, fans have been aching to know exactly when the WandaVision TV series would be debuting on Disney+, and we now finally have an answer.

On Thursday, Marvel and Disney announced on social media that WandaVision will premiere on January 15, 2021. This is certainly later than fans had hoped, given that 2020 has been entirely void of anything from Marvel Studios, and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that WandaVision would be arriving in December. Still, we now have a date to mark on our calendars for the official return of the franchise.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5pBd438tCi — WandaVision (@wandavision) November 12, 2020

WandaVision is going to be very different than all of the other entries in the MCU to-date. Not only is it the first TV series produced entirely by Marvel Studios, but it also blends the magical elements of the franchise with the world of classic sitcoms. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Scarlet Witch and Vision, thought it is yet to be revealed exactly how this will fit into the grand scheme of things, since Vision was killed in Avengers: Infinity War.

The tone of WandaVision will also be much stranger than anything else the franchise has released to this point. In an interview earlier this year, Bettany referred to the series as "bonkers."

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by [Jac Schaeffer] and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers," Bettany said. "I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

In addition to Olsen and Bettany, WandaVision will feature the MCU return of Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. Kathryn Hahn will play the couple's pesky neighbor, Agnes, while Teyonah Parris is set to take on the role of older Monica Rambeau. If you recall, the young Monica first appeared in 2019's Captain Marvel, which was set in the 1990s. Akira Akbar played the 11-year-old version of the character in that film.

Darcy Lewis hasn't been seen in the MCU since Thor: The Dark World, which was released in 2013. It remains to be seen if she'll be returning in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, since that film will also see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster making a comeback. As for Jimmy Woo, his only appearance in the MCU came in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Are you looking forward to seeing WandaVision on Disney+ next year?

