WandaVision Stars Kat Dennings and Randall Park Beg You Not to Spoil the Finale

✖

We're mere hours away from the release of the final episode of WandaVision on Disney+ and like they did in the lead-up to Avengers: Endgame Marvel is here to remind you to keep your lips sealed. Rather than the #DontSpoilTheEndgame hashtag, the company debuted a video featuring cast members Kat Dennings and Randall Park who remind you not to ruin the final episode. Speaking in a join statement, the pair begin: "We've all been there, you're talking with your friends or our co-workers or your family and you let it slip. You weren't thinking, you just got excited. I stand here today to represent all of these people in your life and to ask you please, please do not spoil WandaVision."

A series of glitchy sequences follow as the pair attempted to remind you of the big events that took place across the first eight episodes but are conveniently interrupted so that anyone watching that hasn't seen the series will have the surprises preserved. To that end, series director Matt Shakman addressed the many fan theories surrounding the series in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, suggesting the last episode might still "disappoint" fans with a specific set of theories in mind.

🚨 An important message from Randall Park and @OfficialKat, ahead of the finale of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YIvTtckZWO — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 5, 2021

"I hope that they feel like the journey was satisfying for them," Shakman explained. "I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another. But we're always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because it's the same story they've been watching the whole time."

One thing that we know will happen is the much talked about sequence where Paul Bettany shares the screen with the actor that he's "Wanted to work with his entire career." As the last episode alluded to, and which Bettany confirmed, the actor in question is none other than....himself.

WandaVision's first eight episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.