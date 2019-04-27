Mark Ruffalo Reminds Avengers: Endgame Viewers To Bring Tissues And Diapers

Marvel Studios has been pushing the tagline #DontSpoilTheEndgame, but that doesn’t mean some of the cast isn’t willing to give you some tips before you see it. You can count Mark Ruffalo in that mix, and this time he isn’t even accidentally spoiling the movie. Instead, he is offering a reminder of what you should bring to Endgame with you aside from snacks and soft drinks in your purse or bag. In addition to the advice, the Hulk actor couldn’t help but thank the fans for helping all this become a reality.

Ruffalo shared some images from the Avengers: Endgame premiere, including photos that showed him taking pictures with fans on the red carpet, the handprint ceremony, and the actual screening, which revealed a packed house. As for the reminder, it was all about the tissues and diapers.

“I can’t stop telling you guys how excited I am for you to see #AvengersEndgame. We wouldn’t be here without all of you. THANK YOU 💚 Don’t forget to bring your tissues (and diapers) to the theaters today. And remember: #DontSpoilTheEndgame.”

Ruffalo’s Hulk has been a highlight of every film he’s been a part of. From his shining moment in Marvel’s Avengers (that hilarious Loki scene) to Avengers: Age of Ultron (the Hulkbuster fight), Thor: Ragnarok (pretty much the whole movie) and Infinity War, where Banner stole much of the show. Now he’s back in Endgame, and this might be the best performance he’s delivered yet. Trust us, he is one of the MVP’s of this film, and this is the Hulk we hope to see make a return in the future.

You can find the official description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

