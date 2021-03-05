WandaVision Finale: Episode 9 Might Still Have a Marvel Cameo Up Its Sleeve

✖

WandaVision director Matt Shakman teases the Marvel Studios series might have another very special guest star tucked up its sleeve in Friday's series finale. Vision actor Paul Bettany was the first to reveal that WandaVision had cast a top-secret actor somewhere in the nine-episode series, saying later that this mysterious Marvel character was still on the way after a surprise visit from "Uncle Pete" (Evan Peters). Bettany's teasing led to theories about an A-list actor joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Bettany seemingly dispelled rumors and speculation about the cameo when he claimed he was talking about himself as the White Vision.

When TVLine asked Shakman about a surprise cameo in the WandaVision finale, the director said, "We might be holding something up our sleeve, we might not. I can't say. But it certainly will be a fun finale, and hopefully people will enjoy the ride."

Shakman similarly played coy when asked if Dick Van Dyke might make an appearance before the end of WandaVision. The actor consulted with Shakman and Marvel's Kevin Feige ahead of the show's series premiere styled after The Dick Van Dyke Show, but as the director told ET Online weeks ago, "I couldn't possibly say. [Laughs] Couldn't possibly say!"

While addressing the supposedly secret actor in February, Bettany told Esquire the character had not been revealed as of Episode 7:

"This is the theory that says there is some mysterious Avenger who is going to appear in WandaVision, and people seem to think that mysterious Avenger is Doctor Strange. Truth is, of all of the characters that we were trying to keep secret, a lot of them got out through leaks. There is one character that has not been revealed and it is very exciting, it's an actor I've longed to work with all of my life. We have some amazing scenes together, and the chemistry between us is, I think, extraordinary, and it was just fireworks on set. So I'm really excited for people to see that stuff."

After a mid-credits scene ending Episode 8 revealed Bettany as the all-white Vision, Bettany explained to Good Morning America:

"You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it? And then you actually panic about it? Because that's what I did. Fans started guessing about who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was thinking, 'My god that's a good idea!' And they're going to be so disappointed when they find out it's me!"

Asked if he was attempting to cover up a potential surprise cameo in the finale, Bettany feigned technical difficulties. Some suspect it will be the curiously absent Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) who makes a house call in the finale of WandaVision, which connects to feature films Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The finale of WandaVision premieres Friday, March 5, on Disney+.