WandaVision Director Says Fan Theories Might Leave Some People Disappointed With Finale

We're just a few days away from the series finale of WandaVision, and it's hard to deny that there has been a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding exactly what it will bring. A lot of that has been due to the deluge of fan theories that have surrounded the series in recent weeks, with many speculating about which Marvel Comics hero or villain could make a surprise appearance before the final credits roll. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, WandaVision director Matt Shakman addressed that swarm of fan theories leading into the finale, and argued that while the finale will hopefully be received as "surprising but also satisfying" from a storytelling perspective, it might still "disappoint" fans with a specific set of fan theories in mind.

"I hope that they feel like the journey was satisfying for them," Shakman explained. "I know there are so many theories out there; there will be a lot of people who will no doubt be disappointed by one theory or another. But we're always telling this story about Wanda dealing with grief and learning how to accept that loss, and hopefully people will find that the finale is surprising but also satisfying, and that it feels inevitable because it's the same story they've been watching the whole time."

The notion of fans potentially being disappointed with whether or not their theories are proven true in the finale has hit a fever pitch in recent weeks, with speculation surrounding whether or not Mephisto could factor into the series or the "aerospace engineer" mentioned offhand in early episodes could be Fantastic Four frontman Reed Richards. As Shakman recently told ComicBook.com, the aerospace engineer theories, in particular, stretched to places he hadn't expected.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry. The single tear down every fan's cheek, I know," Shakman explained. "Aerospace engineers and the like... you know listen, we certainly... I have been so taken by the passionate interest in the show. And I love the memes they have created, the TikTok videos, the theories. I mean my gosh, the people making these theories are more creative than I am, so thank you. There's a lot of wonderful response to it and for those who get a little bit disappointed week to week, mea culpa, mea culpa. Mea maxima culpa."

"Certainly, the amount of passion around the aerospace engineer certainly was one that was pretty great," Shakman continued. "I mean, sure, it would've been great if Reed Richards had showed up with that rover, that would have been pretty great."

New episodes of WandaVision debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+.

