Watch How ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Standees Are Made

With the Avengers, assembly is required — especially when it comes to the massive new standee with more than 20 Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes packed onto it.

One move theater employee and fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was wise enough to show fellow fans how the massive standees popping up in theaters come together. There’s no word on how long it took to put together, but Reddit user TheGnarleyGoat says the standee comes with instructions equivalent to what would be “an IKEA LEGO set.”

For those fans wondering if they can have the standee when the movie theaters are done with them, they might find luck in some places, but this particular theater decorates their projection room with old standees and movie posters.

The film itself will also require some assembly — for Thanos. Much of the film will be driven by Thanos’ hunt for the Infinity Stones as he attempts to fully assemble the Infinity Gauntlet. “It’s a key driver to the movie,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com on the set of Avengers: Infinity War. “We have quite a few McGuffins in this movie that have different relationships to different people. Doctor Strange is the bearer of an infinity stone. He has been charged with protecting that infinity stone. There are a lot of characters that will come into direct conflict with Thanos.”

By the sounds of it, the Hulk is one of the characters who will meet the Mad Titan, and get quite a terrifying impression of his capabilities. Thanos will be out for the Infinity Stones “more so than he has at any point in the past,” making ” a more effective move for the Stones than he has ever in the past.”

“So Thanos decides to do it, he really goes for it, and he’s kind of one step ahead of our heroes during the movie,” Joe Russo continues. “And he puts them through a lot of pain, I guess, in the process of that.”

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten…” Anthony Russo adds. “Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe. That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.