50 years after 1964's Amazing Spider-Man Annual #1 first assembled six of Spider-Man's greatest foes — Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Sandman, Electro, Mysterio, and Kraven the Hunter — a new Sinister Six is forming in the Ultimate Universe. Marvel has been teasing that Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, would bring together the supervillain sextet to battle the crime-fighting duo of Spider-Man and the Green Goblin in the upcoming second arc of Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto's Ultimate Spider-Man, but there was one big question: Who are the Sinister Six?

Solicitations and covers for Ultimate Spider-Man #8 and #9 reveal the lineup of Ultimate villains: Kingpin, Mysterio, Kraven the Hunter, Mister Negative, Mole Man, and a gender-bent Black Cat. (In the original 616 universe, Black Cat is the femme fatale Felicia Hardy; Ultimate Black Cat resembles the Black Fox, a mustachioed black-clad cat burglar and career criminal.) Marvel Comics revealed the Ultimate Sinister Six on Luciano Vecchio's variant cover for Ultimate Spider-Man #9, which hits stands September 25th.

The first arc of Ultimate Spider-Man concludes with this week's issue #6 (on stands June 19). Along with the return of Tony Stark and the Ultimates, issue #7 will begin the arc leading to Spider-Man and Green Goblin's battle with the Sinister Six. See the just-revealed covers and official solicitations below.

Ultimate Spider-Man #7 (July 31, 2024)



THE ULTIMATES RETURN! NEW ARC STARTS HERE! After their intense battle with the Kingpin, Green Goblin and Spider-Man both know they aren't as ready to reshape the world as they hoped. Harry and Peter get to work, while Ben and Jonah work on "the truth"… And problems for their resistance arise when the ULTIMATES return!

Ultimate Spider-Man #8 (August 21, 2024)

KINGPIN'S SINISTER SIX! Kingpin gathers a team to deal with his masked-vigilante problem… But a group of super villains isn't the only challenge Spider-Man will face! Meanwhile, Green Goblin joins forces with…Doc Ock?

Ultimate Spider-Man #9 (September 25, 2024)

THE SINISTER SIX MAKE THEIR FIRST STRIKE! But WHO are the Sinister Six? The first member throws down with Spider-Man and Green Goblin in this action-packed issue! Plus, with Tony Stark's return, Peter must also explore the limitations of his new suit…

Ultimate Mysterio



Ultimate Kraven the Hunter



Ultimate Mister Negative



Ultimate Mole Man



Ultimate Black Cat

