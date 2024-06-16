Marvel Comics Unveils New Marvel Studios-Style Logo

See the first new Marvel Comics logo in more than two decades.

Marvel Comics has an all-new, all-different logo. In a synergistic move, the publisher on Sunday unveiled its newly-updated look with one reminiscent of the Marvel Studios branding. The logo, which you can see below, retains the iconic red-and-white "MARVEL" of the classic logo that has branded the company's comic books and non-Marvel-made movies since 2000 (which itself replaced the Marvel Comics "M"-shaped logo in use during the '90s).

The refresh comes as part of a rebrand of Marvel's official "Marvel Unlimited" account on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) to "Marvel Comics" (@MarvelComicsHQ).

In its shift from an account focused on Marvel Unlimited, its digital comic book subscription service, the new Marvel Comics account will offer fans weekly comic book updates, reading recommendations, behind-the-scenes content, intel from comic creators, new titles and art reveals, and more. Here's the "hard launch" from the new @MarvelComicsHQ:

• Weekly Comic Updates – Wednesday Warriors, we're reading and reacting along with you every week.

• Reading Recs – The vast Marvel Universe can be hard to navigate, so we're here to help!

• Behind the Scenes Content – How do comics get made? We've got the all-access pass to the writers, artists, and editors who build the House of Ideas.

• News – New titles? New art? New plot points? You'll hear it here first.

• Fun Stuff – (In our best JJJ voice) WE'RE HERE TO BRING YOU PICTURES OF SPIDER-MAN!!!

Marvel Comics updated its logo with the red-and-white "MARVEL" in 2000, and again with a slightly modified version in 2012.

In 2019, Disney promoted Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, giving the prolific producer behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall creative control of Marvel comics, animation, television, and film.

Marvel also announced The Official Marvel Podcast, which will bring fans the latest "news, interviews, and exclusive surprises" from the Marvel Universe. In the soon-to-launch podcast available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Pocket Casts, "Marvel's stars and creators talk about what's coming up next in movies, TV, comics, games and more, and celebrate the legacy of their favorite Marvel adventures and characters."