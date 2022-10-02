Werewolf By Night: Kevin Feige Teases a World That Will "Become Quite Important to the Future of the MCU" in New Featurette

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is currently dropping new episodes on Disney+, but its eighth episode isn't the only thing being released by Marvel next week. The highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night special is also coming to the streaming service. This week, fans got a glimpse at some behind-the-scenes footage, and a new featurette includes director Michael Giacchino, stars Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone) and Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell), Co-Executive Producer Brian Gay, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. In the video, Feige teases that Werewolf by Night is important for the future of the MCU.

"Get ready for a monstrous new side of the MCU. Check out this brand-new featurette for Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night, streaming in one week only on Disney+," Marvel captioned the video. "We wanted to explore entirely new characters and entirely new sides of the MCU with this unusual, fun, and frightening spin on the supernatural," Feige teased. "We're introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the MCU." You can watch the full featurette below:

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Every day, I've been having fun working on it and we're in the middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

"[Cameos] never really came up," Giacchino said when asked about Marvel cameos. "I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end, it was like, 'You know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone, you know, let's keep it contained.' This is one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, 'No, let's just do this.' It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

You can read Marvel's official synopsis for the special below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th.