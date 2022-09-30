Werewolf By Night Releases Behind The Scenes Footage





Werewolf by Night has a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette. IGN premiered the clip of director Michael Giacchino's horror special. In the footage, fans are treated to some tricks that the creative team used to get those Halloween aesthetics in order. Anticipation has been building for this new special since the big reveal at D23 Expo a few weeks ago. Fans had heard rumors that Werewolf by Night was coming for months, but nothing prepared them for the black and white clip they got to see on social media after the presentation. Phase 4 of the MCU has been characterized by big swings and Giacchino's Halloween special would definitely fit that bill. He and the entire creative team seem pumped to bring this character to life and introduce the Marvel Studios fandom to the spooky side of the MCU. Moon Knight has teased some of these tendrils, but it seems like Werewolf by Night might bring them into the full spotlight. Check out the clip down below for yourself.

Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast had the chance to speak with Giacchino about cameos. He says that it was discussed, but talks about how disconnected everything about this project is from the other Phase 4 titles.

In this exclusive look at Werewolf by Night, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige says "we're introducing a world that will ultimately become quite important to the future of the MCU." pic.twitter.com/docjEfaQ5f — IGN (@IGN) September 30, 2022

"[Cameos] never really came up," Giacchino said. "I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end it was like, 'You know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone, you know, let's keep it contained.' This is one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, 'No, let's just do this.' It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

In a similar conversation with THR, the director explained that he was surprised that Marvel allowed them to do TV-MA. But, it was a no-brainer for all the parties involved. "We had always assumed it would be TV-MA, but I wasn't always involved with what was happening on that end in terms of ratings and all of that," the filmmaker told the outlet. "And so I'm not sure, but I am sure you are absolutely right that the black and white did help keep us within a certain range."

Here's how Marvel is describing the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation: "On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Are you excited for Werewolf By Night? Let us know down in the comments!