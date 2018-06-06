Wesley Snipes Responds To Infamous ‘Blade’ Meme

Wesley Snipes brought Marvel’s vampire hunter Blade to the big screen, and the star is letting fans know that yes, he has seen that meme.

Snipes starred as Blade in three films for Marvel, and since those films debuted a popular meme has made the rounds. The meme has a picture of a box with the text Do Not Use Blade To Open, and a hand can be seen holding a DVD of Snipes’ Blade attempting to do just that. It’s a funny meme to be sure, but evidently many fans tend to send it Snipes way, and he wants to make sure you know that is no longer necessary.

“For everyone that sends me this photo 300 times a day … I SEENT IT!!! I SEENT IT! I SEENT IT! 😂,” Snipes wrote.

For everyone that sends me this photo 300 times a day … I SEENT IT!!! I SEENT IT! I SEENT IT! 😂 pic.twitter.com/u7vumefgO9 — WS (@wesleysnipes) June 4, 2018

This paved the way for some fun comments, which of course included several more versions of the same meme. A few riffed on that, including one that featured the DVD to Blade 2. Other memes showed Wesley from other films like Gallowwalkers, Demolition Man, and Passenger 57.

Snipes’ take on the character was one of the first big successes for Marvel, though this was before the days of their Marvel Studios domination. 20 years later though Snipes is still open to returning to that character, which could introduce him as a part of the MCU.

“I am very much open to all of the possibilities,” Snipes confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. “If Blade 4 comes along, that is a conversation we can have. And there are other characters in the Marvel universe that, if they want to invite me to play around with, I am with that too. I think the fans have a hunger for me to revisit the Blade character, so that could limit where they could place me as another character in that universe.”

Who knows, maybe Blade can make his way into the MCU someday, but in the meantime, fans have plenty of other great characters to keep them occupied.

