Why Loki Gets Season 2 Instead of Earlier Marvel Disney+ Shows

Loki fans were nothing short of distraught at the end of Season 1. But, unlike some other MCU fans, they would be getting another collection of episodes with Tom Hiddleston’s trickster god. For the people who loved Wanda’s growth in WandaVision and those wondering what’s next for Anthony Mackie after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the answers are a bit murkier. Yes, Captain America 4 has been announced with no release date and Scarlet Witch is slated to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, that’s a whole year for fans of Elizabeth Olsen’s character and who knows how long for Cap fans. When it comes to the MCU television shows so far, there’s one big reason why Loki will get to run across the timelines of the multiverse while Scarlet Witch and Sam Wilson sit on the sidelines. Simply put, those stories reached their conclusions for now.

If we think about WandaVision, the entire show opens with Olsen and Paul Bethany’s characters moving into their house in Westview. (There’s an inherent time and place to the series. This little suburb in New Jersey.) However, as things continue to unfold, the pieces of the facade Wanda built for herself begin to crack. Time starts moving quickly, and her underlying problems remain much the same. She has to heal from the traumas of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Infinity War before she can truly move forward. One Agatha Harkness forces those confrontations out of her, she emerges with a better understanding of who she is and a set of goals for herself. (Now, some of those goals are none too friendly to the overall timeline of the MCU and the multiverse.)

Then, over with Sam, the weight of Steve Rogers handing him that shield in Avengers: Endgame serves as the sort of starting point for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He's grappling with what to do next, as is his co-worker Bucky Barnes. Both of them have lost Captain America, and try to navigate this world to the best of their ability. However, it soon becomes clear that sitting by and letting someone else make those decisions isn’t the best course of action. So, a new Captain America is unveiled and Bucky helps out his friend after some male bonding in Louisiana. The world knows Captain America is back and US Agent is in place for something more nefarious down the road. Baron Zemo is in Wakanadan custody and Sharon Carter is now in a prime position to wreak havoc behind the scenes.

Both of these characters have wrapped up that chapter of their stories. Would another trip down TV memory lane with Olsen and Bettany be a gas? Absolutely! Could I watch the comedic friendship of Mackie and Sebastian Stan evolve while they eat crawfish? You bet! But, if there were going to be concise endings to these shows, this is where they probably would let the audience off.

Bringing things back to Loki, we find our protagonist in disarray at the end of the season finale. His love interest has betrayed him and caused irreparable harm to the “sacred timeline.” Things are changing even as he enters the TVA. Mobius and Hunter B-15 don’t even recognize Hiddleston’s face. So, things are bad, and they’re about to get worse. The three statues in the TVA atrium of the Time Keepers have been replaced with the visage of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. (The villain already looks different than He Who Remains!) All of these things can fit nicely into another season on Disney+. Sylvie has to get back to Loki at some point and advance as a character. Loki has to figure out what the heck they did. And, Mobius really needs to get that jet ski.

So, there’s no second season for Wanda Maximoff or Sam Wilson, but fans will probably see both of them sooner than you would think.

