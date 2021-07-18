Loki Director Kate Herron Says "There's So Much More to Be Explored" in Season 2

✖

The season finale of Loki dropped on Disney+ this week and ended with the news of the show's second season renewal. While there's a lot to look forward to in Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) future, there is one person attached to the show who, sadly, will not be returning for the follow-up season. It was revealed this week that director Kate Herron will not helm season two, but she has teased future storylines for the show. Despite the fact that Herron is moving on to other projects, it's clear she's still excited for Loki to continue. During a recent chat with Collider, she was asked about Marvel's decision to renew the series.

"So I would say the decision for that came from Marvel and Disney, and I thought it was just the highest compliment to everyone's work on the show," Herron shared. "They were just excited by the stories and by the amazing work that the writers and the actors were doing. And I thought that was so cool because there's so many unanswered questions. It's like, where did Renslayer go? What are B-15's memories? Who is she? And also beyond that, where the hell is Loki? Yeah, I think there's definitely more road to travel. And as everyone knows, in the comics, even with six hours, we scratched the surface of who Loki is, so I think there's so much more to be explored."

"In terms of when we knew, I can't honestly remember now because my handle on time is so all over the place, but I feel like it was towards the end, maybe, of the second shoot. We shot in two bits because of COVID... I think, from what I remember, actually, it might've even been a bit later than that because we filmed the very ending, the ending, he goes into that alternate TVA, that was very late in the day, and we added that later," she added.

Hiddleston spoke with Marvel.com recently and shared how "grateful" he is to be getting another season.

"I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities," Hiddleston shared. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started." He added, "I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2 ... I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more."

The finale of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.