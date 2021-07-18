Loki Fans Are Still Shook by Season Finale Cliffhanger

The Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted last week, bringing the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close. The episode took the journey of Loki Laufeyson (Tom Hiddleston) into some genuinely shocking directions, all while introducing some pivotal new pieces (and people) into the narrative of the MCU. That was especially true down to the season's final minutes, which ended on a pretty significant cliffhanger. Obviously, major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode saw Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) come face-to-face with He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a version of Kang the Conqueror. As He Who Remains told the duo, he was the winner of a massive multiversal war with other variants of himself, and his creation of the Time Variance Authority and the protection of the "Sacred Timeline" is the only thing preventing those other variants from attacking. Sylvie still wanted to kill He Who Remains, which caused a conflict between herself and Loki, until she used a Tempad to send him back to the TVA. Sylvie then killed He Who Remains, and the multiverse spun out as a result.

Loki returned to the TVA, and attempted to tell Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) about the threat that He Who Remains posed. Mobius quickly revealed that he didn't know who Loki was, hinting that this version of him didn't have the strong bond he'd kept with Loki for most of the season. Then, Loki realized that the massive statues of the Time Keepers at the TVA had been replaced by one — of Kang the Conqueror.

Is Loki stuck in another corner of the multiverse? Or did Sylvie killing He Who Remains change the main universe forever? Unfortunately, the cliffhanger ending means we won't know for a while — and fans definitely have a lot of feelings about that. Ever since the finale aired, a number of fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts surrounding the finale. Here are just a few of those responses.