Star Trek Legend William Shatner Reveals Which Marvel Movie He Want's A Role In

Star Trek icon William Shatner has revealed that there's one Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that he would love to appear in: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. Shatner with doing an interview with Express UK and was actually asked, directly, if he would like a role in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. In a manner that only William Shatner, could pull off, the actor jumped at the chance to join director James Gunn's sci-fi superhero circus, telling the interviewer "Yeah! I've guarded the galaxy many times." While Shatner is being cheeky in his response, he's actually making the exact kind of meta response James Gunn would love to incorporate in his film.

William Shatner needs no introduction as a sci-fi icon, having starred as Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series. By now, more than half a century later Shatner needs to only show his face onscreen in anything sci-fi related, and it sends fans into an uproar. In fact, this late stage of Shatner's career has largely been built on the foundation of doing send-ups and meta-jokes of his Captain Kirk persona. And it's kept him relevant and beloved by entire new generations of fans.

James Gunn has established a proud tradition of sneaking some iconic names (if not faces) into his Guardians of the Galaxy movies. It started with the casting of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as the voices of Rocket Raccoon and Groot (respectively), and continued with stars like Nathan Fillion and Seth Green making appearances as aliens like Howard the Duck (Green). Gunn took it from 60 to 100 in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2; the sequel had an entire sequence at the end that was packed with screen icons, including Sylvester Stallone, Ving Rhames, Michelle Yeoh, Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum, and Miley Cyrus.

In fact, it was the reveal of the Ravagers and their classic Guardians team in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 that opens the widest lane for William Shatner to appear in Guardians of the Galaxy. These classic Guardians/Ravagers do need a supreme commander - who better than the most famous starship captain ever? Of course, Gunn has a twisted and fun imagination, so there are plenty of other crazy ways he can fit William Shatner into Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. He could be an alien; he could be some alternate or elder version of the perfect being (Adam Warlock); he could even appear as William Shatner for a David Hasselhoff-style Guardians music video for Vol. 3. Shatner has done some musical work, so he could deliver on that front!

Would you like to see WIlliam Shatner appear in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3? In what role?