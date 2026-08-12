Marvel Hit With Costly Legal Fees for Avengers: Doomsday Marketing Stunt at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con delivered one of Marvel Studios’ biggest Hall H showings in years. During the event, Kevin Feige and company confirmed Black Panther 3 for December 15, 2028, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct and . The panel also introduced Ryan Gosling as the studio’s new Ghost Rider, to star in a solo movie directed by Shawn Levy, while Avengers: Doomsday dominated the presentation with an exclusive trailer. Outside the convention center, though, Marvel’s marketing team pushed its promotional ambitions past what the city of San Diego was willing to allow, and that decision is now costing the studio.

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The city of San Diego fined Marvel Studios $160,000 after its advertising partner, Los Angeles-based Elevue Outdoor, wrapped the Gaslamp Quarter’s landmark arch in an Avengers: Doomsday installation without authorization. Officials had warned against the display before the convention, citing concerns that the structure could come loose and strike pedestrians on Fifth Avenue, one of the busiest corridors during convention week. However, the marketing contractor reportedly ignored the city’s request, with the fine increasing each day.

Marvel Studios was fined six figures for displaying a massive green and black advertisement for “Avengers: Doomsday” that covered San Diego’s iconic Gaslamp Quarter arch during Comic-Con. https://t.co/i746t4Gegr pic.twitter.com/XfI2EC5oZ7 — California Post (@californiapost) August 12, 2026

San Diego issued an initial $10,000 fine on Tuesday, then kept the pressure on Elevue Outdoor with additional citations of $10,000 on Wednesday, $20,000 on Thursday, $30,000 on Friday, $40,000 on Saturday and $50,000 on Sunday. “The contractor knowingly created a safety risk and refused to address it,” San Diego spokesperson Richard Berg told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Avengers: Doomsday Hype Is as Big as Ever After SDCC

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel’s willingness to risk a six-figure fine over a single Comic-Con display reflects the pressure Avengers: Doomsday faces this December. The movie is proof of concept for the future of the MCU, as Marvel Studios promises to address fans’ complaints about how the brand was managed during the Multiversal Saga. That’s why Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the largest production the studio has attempted. Anthony and Joe Russo returned to the director’s chairs for the first time since Avengers: Endgame. In addition, Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom. They even brought Chris Evans back, with Steve Rogers leaving retirement. The film is also positioned as a farewell to the Fox-era X-Men, with the original cast reunited, including Rebecca Romijn and James Marsden.

That pressure only intensified after Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened in theaters, shattering the record for the biggest domestic debut in box office history with $360 million and pulling in $932 million worldwide in a single weekend. The film’s audience and critic scores have both been strong, and its billion-dollar run in less than a week can either lead to good momentum for Avengers: Doomsday or direct comparisons that are bound to disappoint some fans. Whatever the case, the SDCC marketing stunt worked, as the arcs became one of the most photographed structures of the SDCC, with hundreds of images flooding social media and raising awareness of the movie. Next, Disney’s D23 Expo runs this weekend, from August 14 through 16, and the studio is expected to share additional Avengers: Doomsday footage and possibly some casting news. The whole world is watching to see how Marvel Studios can ensure Avengers: Doomsday will be a success.