‘X-Force’ Will Come Before ‘Deadpool 3’ If They Both Happen

If Fox moves forward with their Marvel movie plans, an X-Force movie will come before a third Deadpool film.

The future of Fox’s Marvel universe remains uncertain as the studio’s purchasing by Disney looms. However, as Deadpool and Deadpool 2 have proved to be massive successes, the characters portrayed by Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin are fan-favorites and many hope to see them reprise their respective Deadpool and Cable roles. While writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are unsure of what’s next for their projects and these characters with Fox, they do know the order in which they’ll be delivered, if they’re delivered at all.

“According to the chronology that we’ve established, X-Force will be next, before Deadpool,” Reese told ScreenRant. “It’s a bit of the ‘Iron Man 1, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3′ model, in that sense. X-Force isn’t being written by us. It’s being written and directed by Drew Goddard, or at least that’s the plan right now. We’re not involved with that one. We do anticipate there will be a Deadpool 3 at some point, but it’s just a little premature, because it will definitely take a backseat to X-Force for the time being.”

The writers maintain their relationships with the stars, enthusiastically anticipating what’s next, while also working on other projects unrelated to Marvel Comics. “We’re constantly in touch with Ryan [Reynolds], and we’re always throwing ideas back and forth via text and phone conversations,” Wernick said. “So, it’s always at the front of our minds. We’ll get there when the time is right, but as of right now, X-Force is next up.”

For now, it’s all about the highly-anticipated Zombieland sequel which will arrive in October of this year. “Zombieland 2 starts shooting in January in Atlanta, Georgia,” Reese said. “All the principals are back. We’re very excited. We think we finally got to a place where we think we got a sequel that’s worthy of the first movie. Time will tell if that’s the case, but it will come out sometime in October or November, or something like that. Later this year. It’s a blast to get that particular band back together. A lot of people who worked on Zombieland, including us, think of it as one of their favorite formative projects. To be able to return, ten years later, from when the first one came out, it’s a blessing that none of us thought was going to happen. To have it come together like this, it feels like capturing lightning in a bottle.”

