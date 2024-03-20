X-Men '97 Review: An Ideal Reboot for Marvel Fans and Newcomers Alike

X-Men: The Animated Series came to an end in 1997 when Professor Charles Xavier was left dying and in a coma. Nothing on Earth could save him, so the X-Men contacted Lilandra, and their beloved leader was sent to Shi'ar Throneworld where he would have to remain to survive. Back in 2021, it was announced that Marvel Animation would be creating a follow-up series that would see the return of much of the original voice cast. After a long wait, X-Men '97 is here, and it picks up right where the original series left off. In an age of television reboots that rely too much on nostalgia, X-Men '97 is a breath of fresh air. While the nods to the original show and the X-Men comics are incredibly strong, the show stands on its own thanks to beautiful animation, gripping storytelling, and that glorious drama that makes the X-Men the X-Men.

When X-Men '97 was announced, it was hard not to be a little excited considering how X-Men: The Animated Series has stood the test of time. However, there's also a sense of worry that comes with a long-dormant show's return. As a fan, you can't help but fear that the thing you love could be butchered, and no one wants their childhood favorites to be tainted. There have been many TV reboots in recent years, and despite a few exceptions, they tend to be nothing more than a mere glimmer of what came before. These revivals have a habit of retreading the same waters, recycling the same jokes, and relying on sentimentality. In the case of cartoons, animation has changed drastically over the years, so there is also the added concern of a show's updated look. However, X-Men '97 manages to squash all of those worries almost immediately.

As the X-Men learn to continue their lives without Xavier, the team's status quo begins to change. Scott Summers and Jean Grey are expecting their first child together while newcomer Robert Da Costa reluctantly seeks help from the team. Meanwhile, old enemies like Trask and the Sentinels remain a threat to Mutantkind. The first episode ends with a big twist that sees an unexpected shakeup at the mansion. From there, Episodes 2 and 3 only surge into a showcase of twists and turns. Each episode is unbelievably packed considering their 30-minute run times, and they manage to evoke the spirit of X-Men: The Animated Series while proving that even Marvel's most iconic cartoon can be improved upon.

X-Men '97 will transport you back to Saturday mornings in the '90s, but the fun doesn't stop with a simple return to form. The animation is a vibrant improvement that manages to conjure the feel of the original while elevating a format that was once deemed "just for kids." There are genuinely impressive action sequences with a crisp design that will have you cheering at the TV.

As for the writing, the new series is rated TV-14 while the original show was TV-Y7, which means the content is slightly more mature. The series is undoubtedly kid-friendly, but the episodes are not afraid to tackle big themes and showcase exciting action as well as rocky romances. It wouldn't feel like the X-Men without some love triangles, but don't expect the same old Scott/Jean/Wolverine story. The writing shows deep care and love for X-Men lore while still keeping those who know the comics' history on their toes.

It's important to note that X-Men '97 is also easy to follow for newcomers. While knowledge of X-Men: The Animated Series and comics will undoubtedly improve the experience, the new show stands on its own. In fact, we're willing to bet that if you were to come into X-Men '97 completely blind, it would not only satisfy, but it's likely to make you want to go back and learn more. This show is one of the strongest things Marvel Studios has created since the launch of Disney+, and it only makes us excited for their future, especially when it comes to animation.

Whether your favorite is Scott, Jean, Storm, Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Beast, Morph, Bishop, or Magneto – or if you've never seen an episode of X-Men: The Animated Series in your life – you will not be disappointed by this next phase of Marvel Animation. If the rest of the season is on par with the first three episodes, X-Men '97 will go down in history as one of the best examples of how to properly execute a television reboot.

Rating: 5 out of 5

X-Men '97 is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes airing each Wednesday.