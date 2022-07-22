X-Men: The Animated Series Changed to Original Story Order on Disney+

San Diego Comic-Con is currently taking place and today featured the Marvel Studios' animation panel. The event showcased some of the upcoming animated shows from Marvel, including X-Men '97. The highly-anticipated series continues where X-Men: The Animated Series left off, with Magneto now leading the X-Men after Professor X left for Shi'ar space in the original show's series finale. If you're a fan of the original series, today's X-Men '97 news isn't the only exciting information to be revealed. Disney+ also announced they have put the episodes in story order. When the show was first put on the streaming site back in 2019, fans were bummed to learn the episodes were not in the correct order.

"Because you asked for it, sugar: 'X-Men: The Animated Series' is now in original story order on @DisneyPlus," the streaming site revealed. You can check out the tweet below:

Because you asked for it, sugar: “X-Men: The Animated Series” is now in original story order on @DisneyPlus. ❌ #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/lKaFaydSAV — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2022

As for X-Men '97, many members of the original show's cast are returning for the new series. The lineup includes Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, Catherine Disher, Adrian Hough, and Christopher Britton. Some of these voice actors will reprise their original roles while others will be taking on new characters. In addition to the returning actors, X-Men '97 will also include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett, and AJ LoCascio.

"This is the first X-Men title produced by Marvel Studios," Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation at Marvel Studios told the This Week in Marvel podcast last year. "What an amazing first step to reintroduce audiences to the X-Men with a look at one of the most pinnacle eras of the X-Men comics, which was the '90s. That iconic style that has its roots in Chris Claremont, and is celebrated in Jim Lee, and then again in The Animated Series. Over the years, as we've met with so many filmmakers who have come in to pitch on various projects, the touchstone that we hear over and over again is X-Men: The Animated Series."

Beau DeMayo is the head writer and executive producer of X-Men '97. Jake Castorena is the supervising director and Charley Feldman is the supervising producer. Original X-Men: The Animated Series producers and showrunners Eric and Julia Lewald and director Larry Houston are consulting on X-Men '97.

X-Men: The Animated Series is available to stream on Disney+. X-Men '97 will debut on Disney+ in the fall of 2023.