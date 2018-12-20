‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Image Shows Jean Grey’s Power Unleashed

The next film in the X-Men franchise will adapt a beloved comic book storyline for the second time, with Dark Phoenix set to open in theaters this summer.

The release of the film is still a ways out, but 20th Century Fox has steadily been releasing new details about what could be their final film in the X-Men franchise. Now they released an animated image of Jean Grey in action, unleashing her power as the Phoenix.

The image is similar to the one found in the trailer for Dark Phoenix, which teases the character’s descent into villainy after being possessed by the cosmic entity.

Writer and director Simon Kinberg spoke about the film at CCXP in Brazil, teasing that it will be unlike any other entry in the franchise.

“I think of the mainline X-Men movies, this is the most unique tonally,” said Kinberg. “It’s dark, it’s dramatic, it’s intense. It’s more intimate than we’ve ever done in these films, and I say that as someone who’s worked on, I don’t know, six or seven of them now? It is a drama at its core and it’s really about a young woman who’s losing control, and becomes dangerous to herself and to others, and what that does to the family that loves her and to the friends that love her, and how it splits them up.

“When you add to that the fantastical element that losing control means that she could destroy the entire planet, it becomes an X-Men movie but without all that stuff. And this is the way we talk as collaborators, me and the actors and the actresses. We didn’t really talk about the fantastical stuff. We talked about the drama, and I have the greatest actors in the world playing it.”

While Disney’s purchase of Fox could mean some major changes for the franchise moving forward, Kinberg teased that the movie could serve as a new beginning for the mutants.

“I see it as a new chapter,” Kinberg added. “I see it as taking the franchise in a different direction tonally. And that doesn’t mean that the next one will have the same tone, it just means that the next one can have a different tone.”

X-Men: Dark Phoenix premieres in theaters on June 7, 2019.