X-Men Fan Art Transforms Jason Isaacs Into the MCU’s Magneto

Marvel Studios may be years away from releasing an X-Men movie, but they aren't afraid of introducing mutants into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This year we saw the studio reveal that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel is in fact a mutant as opposed to an Inhuman. We also got the chance to see Patrick Stewart reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it looks like mutants are here to stay. The next mutant that we know we'll see is Deadpool, with Ryan Reynolds and company hard at work on the third film. One artist really wants to see Magneto join the MCU and he even has an actor in mind to play the iconic character. The artist posted a new piece of fan art with Jason Isaacs as the legendary mutant

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii has released a cool piece of fan art that shows the actor as Magneto in full force. In the fan art it shows Isaacs wearing Magneto's classic helmet and costume. The costume is pretty comic book accurate and fits the actor really well. It even gives us a glimpse of what Magneto's powers could look like in the MCU by showing him levitating a gun and bullets. You can check out the fan art below!

During San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

