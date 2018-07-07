X-Men’s Alexandra Shipp Addresses Skin Color Criticism

Alexandra Shipp took on the role of beloved X-Man Storm in X-Men: Apocalypse, and in a new interview the actress address backlash she received because of the color of her skin.

Shipp will reprise the role of Storm in the upcoming Dark Phoenix, but in an interview with Glamour, she recalls when she first got the role of Storm and the skin color backlash that came with the announcement amongst some fans.

“[I tweeted back] at people who criticized me for not having dark enough skin for my role in X-Men because we’re not going to have this conversation about a cartoon character,” Shipp said. “You’re not going to tell me that my skin color doesn’t match a Crayola from 1970. Growing up, when I was reading the comics, I pictured her looking like me. For any black girl, for there to be a black superhero, we picture them looking like us.”

Shipp never held back in addressing those people on social media. “This conversation about Storm is so stupid, I’m out…. If I lose my job to another actress, I hope it’s for her talent and grace, not her skin [color],” Shipp tweeted.

“When I auditioned for the role, I wasn’t like, ‘Oh man, I’m not dark enough.’ I was like, ‘Finally, this is my moment,’” she told Glamour. “I’m not playing Harriet Tubman with a prosthetic nose and darkening my skin tone. I would never do that.”

Shipp isn’t going to take those criticisms lying down, and will always address them head-on.

“I hope to never censor the things that come out of my mouth,” Shipp said. “Male actors have always been able to be way more opinionated when it comes to politics. As actresses, we only get to do things like help the hungry children. Take Angelina Jolie. She’s political in her actions, but you don’t know her opinion on Trump. I think people should speak their truth.”

“I’m exactly who I want to be every single day. I know it might be my demise — I’ll check back in with you in a couple years and see how it’s working out — but I’m my own artist,” Shipp said. “You can’t be a great artist without having a huge opinion.”

We think it will work out just fine.

Dark Phoenix hits theaters on February 14, 2019.