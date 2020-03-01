The Invisible Man Opens to $29 Million at the Box Office

The Invisible Man will climb to the top of the box office in its opening weekend. Universal and Blumhouse's reboot of The Invisible Man franchise earned $9.9 million on Friday and will bring in $29 million in its first three days. The new film stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman tormented by her ex-boyfriend, a mad scientist who fakes his own suicide to harass her as the titular villain. When the authorities refuse to believe her story, Moss's character takes matters into her own hands and fights back. The film is written and directed by Leigh Whannell. The Invisible Man has received strong reviews from critics, including from ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanagh who writes, "While The Invisible Man follows in the footsteps of more recent horror efforts like The Babadook, Get Out, and Midsommar with its exploration of real-world emotional and cultural horrors with a thrilling narrative, it also works just as well as a rollercoaster ride of terror, quickly getting under your skin and refusing to let go even after the credits have rolled." Sonic: The Hedgehog will move into second place at the box office after two weeks in the lead. The film will earn another $16 million this weekend, bringing its gross total to $128 million. The Sonic the Hedgehog movie is a blend of live-action and CGI. that features Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog and Jim Carrey playing Sonic's nemesis, the mad scientist Doctor Robotnik. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the second film based on the popular superhero manga and anime series, opens in fourth place at the United States box office. The film has earned $9.6 million in the region. DC Films' Birds of Prey moves into sixth place this weekend. The film's domestic box office total will climb to $78 million. Keep reading to see the top 10 at the box office this weekend.

1. The Invisible Man (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

Friday: $9.9 million

Weekend: $29 million After staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back. The Invisible Man is a contemporary adaptation of H.G. Wells' 1897 novel of the same name. The film is written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Michael Dorman, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen.

2. Sonic the Hedgehog (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Three

Friday: $3.5 million

Weekend: $16 million

Total: $128.29 million Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination. Based on the Sega video game franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog is directed by Jeff Fowler from a screenplay written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic with Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Neal McDonough.

3. The Call of the Wild (Photo: 20th Century Studios) Week Two

Friday: $3.3 million

Weekend: $13.2 million

Total: $45.86 million Buck is a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life gets turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon in the 1890s. As the newest rookie on a mail-delivery dog sled team, Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime as he ultimately finds his true place in the world. The Call of the Wild is based on the 1903 novel of the same name by Jack London. The film is directed by Chris Sanders from a screenplay written by Michael Green. It stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, and Colin Woodell.

4. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $6.3 million

Total: $9.6 million Deku and the rest of the heroes of Class 1-A must save a group of islanders from a powerful villain. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is the second animated film based on the manga My Hero Academia by Kōhei Horikoshi. The film is directed by Jenki Nagasaki and features the English voice cast from the My Hero Academia anime series.

5. Bad Boys for Life (Photo: Ben Rothstein. Kyle Kaplan. © 2019 CTMG, Inc.) Week Seven

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.1 million

Total: $197.1 million Old-school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett team up to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel. Newly created elite team AMMO of the Miami police department along with Mike and Marcus go up against the ruthless Armando Armas. Bad Boys for Life is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano.

6. Birds of Prey (Photo: Warner Bros. ) Week Four

Friday: $1.1 million

Weekend: $4.1 million

Total: $78.78 million It's open season on Harley Quinn when her explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya. Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan, written by Christina Hodson, and stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.

7. Impractical Jokers: The Movie (Photo: TruTV) Week Two

Friday: $893,000

Weekend: $3.45 million

Total: $6.61 million Brian, James, Joe and Sal pull hilarious pranks on an unsuspecting public. Impractical Jokers: The Movie is directed by Chris Henchy, based on the television series Impractical Jokers. The film stars Brian Quinn, James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Joe Gatto.

8. Brahms: The Boy II (Photo: STXfilms) Week Two

Friday: $730,000

Weekend: $2.62 million

Total: $9.76 million When a young family moves to the Heelshire's residence, terror strikes when a boy from the family discovers a doll called Brahms that appears to be eerily human. Brahms: The Boy II is directed by William Brent Bell from a screenplay written by Stacey Menear. The film stars Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery.

9. 1917 Week 10

Friday: $690,000

Weekend: $2.5 million

Total: $155.7 million During World War I, two British soldiers -- Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake -- receive seemingly impossible orders. In a race against time, they must cross over into enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades -- including Blake's own brother. 1917 is directed by Sam Mendes. The film stars George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.