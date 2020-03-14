Frozen 2 Rushes to Disney+ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

With movies finding themselves out of theatrical release dates amidst a growing coronavirus pandemic, Disney is trying to make the best out of the situation at hand. Friday evening, the House of Mouse announced it was pushing up the release date for Frozen 2 so that users in the United States can watch it this weekend. Just yesterday, it was revealed the flick would hit the streaming service June 26th. While it will be available the 15th for those in the States, Disney+ subscribers in international markets will be able to access it March 17th.

“‘Frozen 2’ has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” newly minted Disney chief Bob Chapek said in a press release.

As Disney points out, Frozen 2 is the highest-grossing animated feature to ever hit the box office, grossing over $1.4 billion during its box office run. Its predecessor ended up making just north of $1.2 billion. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely was lukewarm on the flick, giving it three out of five stars in his featured review.

“Frozen 2 is a tale of two halves,” he writes. “Fortunately for everyone, the better of those two halves comes second and leaves you feeling mostly fulfilled when walking out of the theater. None of it is nearly as warm or magical as the original Frozen, but there's a certain charm to be found in the bold and dark adventure late in the film that still makes it worth the journey.”

Frozen 2 stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff. Chris Buck (Frozen) and Jennifer Lee directed the flick from a script by Lee. It's now available wherever movies are sold. As stated above, it will begin streaming on Disney+ Sunday, March 15th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.