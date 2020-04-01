Jimmy Fallon Has Movie Buffs Changing Film Titles to Fit the Quarantine

Folks are currently hunkered down at home due to the novel coronavirus, which means people are currently looking for fun ways to pass the time on social media. From dreaming about movie meals to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, Twitter has been abuzz with film content lately. Recently, The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to start #QuarantineAMovie, which has people taking the titles of beloved films and altering them to fit the world's current situation. Unsurprisingly, the folks on Twitter delivered some pretty perfect ideas.

"It's time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! Change the title of a movie to make it fit with quarantining, and tag it with #QuarantineAMovie. Could be on the show," Fallon tweeted. You can check out his original post from yesterday below:

It's time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! Change the title of a movie to make it fit with quarantining, and tag it with #QuarantineAMovie. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 31, 2020

The results were so good, they even became a Twitter Moment. From Harry Potter to Get Out, here are some of the best-altered movie titles from film buffs on Twitter...