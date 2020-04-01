Jimmy Fallon Has Movie Buffs Changing Film Titles to Fit the Quarantine

Folks are currently hunkered down at home due to the novel coronavirus, which means people are currently looking for fun ways to pass the time on social media. From dreaming about movie meals to creating some hilarious movie ideas with a film generator, Twitter has been abuzz with film content lately. Recently, The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter to start #QuarantineAMovie, which has people taking the titles of beloved films and altering them to fit the world’s current situation. Unsurprisingly, the folks on Twitter delivered some pretty perfect ideas.

“It’s time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! Change the title of a movie to make it fit with quarantining, and tag it with #QuarantineAMovie. Could be on the show,” Fallon tweeted. You can check out his original post from yesterday below:

It’s time for Tonight Show: At Home Edition Hashtags! Change the title of a movie to make it fit with quarantining, and tag it with #QuarantineAMovie. Could be on the show! — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 31, 2020

The results were so good, they even became a Twitter Moment. From Harry Potter to Get Out, here are some of the best-altered movie titles from film buffs on Twitter…

Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Purell #QuarantineAMovie pic.twitter.com/mEDK29EyHe — Joshua Cameron (@JoshCameronVT) March 31, 2020

Someone Call Fincher

A True Adventure

Around the house for 80 days#QuarantineAMovie pic.twitter.com/MjfUtceXjp — Steve Robertson (@Robsd14) March 31, 2020

Hopefully, You’re Stocked Up On Acorns

It’s Not Looking Good For Daniel Kaluuya

This Classic

This Was Actually The Alternate Title For Book Five

Harry Potter and the chamber of isolation #quarantineamovie — Dakota Kildoo (@DakotaKROCKS) March 31, 2020

You Ready To Make A Fourth One, John Travolta?

Look W.H.O’s Talking #QuarantineAMovie — Rachel VIII, Ratchet Queen of Quarantine (@Rachels_Ratchet) March 31, 2020

There’s No Need To “Gun It To 88” Now

And Sometimes The Titles Don’t Need To Be Change

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.