Everything Just Added to Netflix (April 1)
After what seems like the longest March in recorded history, April is finally upon us. That usually means it's time to dodge pranks all around the Internet, but since the people of Twitter have decided to skip out on April Fools' Day in 2020, let's just focus on the good news. A new month means new options on each and every streaming service, including Netflix. As soon as the clock struck midnight on the West Coast, the Netflix roster was updated, and a ton of new movies and TV shows were added to the lineup.
One of the biggest new additions to Netflix this month is undoubtedly Community, the beloved comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon. All six seasons were added to the streaming service on Wednesday morning, making the entire series available to all subscribers. In addition to being a springboard for the likes of Donald Glover, Alison Brie, and Danny Pudi, Community also features several directorial efforts from Avengers: Endgame helmers Joe and Anthony Russo.
On the movie side of things, there are quite a few films worth getting excited about today. Netflix added popular classics like Taxi Driver, Bloodsport, Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke, The Hangover, all three Matrix films, and the entire Lethal Weapon franchise. If you were looking for more movies to watch on Netflix, you've got them.0comments
Check out the entire list of Netflix new arrivals below!
- David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Nailed It!: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Bloodsport
- Cadillac Records
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
- Community: Season 1-6
- Deep Impact
- God's Not Dead
- Just Friends
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space
- Kim's Convenience: Season 4
- Lethal Weapon
- Lethal Weapon 2
- Lethal Weapon 3
- Lethal Weapon 4
- Minority Report
- Molly's Game
- Mortal Kombat
- Mud
- Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
- Promised Land
- Road to Perdition
- Salt
- School Daze
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Plane
- Sunrise in Heaven
- Taxi Driver
- The Death of Stalin
- The Girl with All the Gifts
- The Hangover
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Roommate
- The Runaways
- The Social Network
- Wildling
Which new Netflix title are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments below!
