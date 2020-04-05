Pixar Fans Have Been Enjoying Onward’s Early Release to Disney+

Pixar's Onward hit theaters last month but unfortunately suffered at the box office as it was only released for about a week before theatres starting shutting down over the threat of the novel coronavirus. However, Disney decided to release the movie early for home viewing, making it available to buy on digital less than a month after it hit theaters. As of Friday, the movie is also on Disney+, which means many more people have started to watch and enjoy Pixar's latest feature.

Onward may not have gotten the box office run it deserved, but people are still big fans of the movie. Currently, the film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87% critics score and a 95% audience score. ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely called the movie a "weird and wonderful tale," and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating. Considering those numbers, it's no surprise many people have taken to Twitter since Friday to tweet about the new movie.

The new animated feature stars Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as elf brothers who are given a magical staff by their late father, which grants them the magic ability to bring him back for one day. In a recent interview, Pratt and Holland both revealed who they would bring back to life for 24 hours if given the chance. According to Marvel.com, Pratt would bring back his dad "who passed away just before Guardians of the Galaxy came out."

Its seems Onward is resonating with lots of people, so here are some of the best tweets to hit the Internet since the movie dropped on Disney+...