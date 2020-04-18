Stan Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Knives Out Star Ana de Armas Blocking Popular Fan Account

There's some drama brewing on stan Twitter this week and we cannot look away! According to the fan account @ArmasUpdates, which focuses on the news about Knives Out's Ana de Armas, the actor recently blocked the Twitter page dedicated to her daily life. The account, which has over 10,000 followers on Twitter, shared the news a few days ago and the post has gotten over 89,000 likes. People on Twitter seem to have mixed feelings about de Armas' decision. Some folks believe the actor is being disrespectful to her fans while others think the account deserved to be blocked.

“BREAKING: Golden Globe nominee and movie star Ana de Armas has recently blocked us,” @ArmasUpdates tweeted. You can check out the post below:

Some fans believe de Armas blocked the account because they were accusing her of not practicing proper social distancing protocols. They have tweeted things like "Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck walk their dogs outside instead of praying for the pandemic to go away on Easter Sunday" and "Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck get early morning coffee and walk their dogs together while finally wearing masks when outside." The person who runs the account, a 23-year-old named AJ from Texas, was recently interviewed by PAPER and revealed why they think they were blocked.

"There's only so much you can say about her leaving the house every day without it getting boring," AJ shared. "I had to spice it up for the sake of my account. I wanted to have fun and was playfully teasing the aspect of their showy dog walks. I love how she doesn't care that paps are outside her house and she's going to serve a look no matter what, even if that means just going to pick up her dog's poop. I provided some lighthearted sarcasm in my posts towards her and Ben due to the fact that they were always outside and not following safety precautions in this pandemic that we are currently experiencing."

However, some people believe the account was blocked due to Affleck-bashing. While we didn't notice any recent hate towards the former Batman, there are plenty of folks who, for some reason, think it's okay to speak out against the relationship. Perhaps the blocking was more about the page's comment section than the page itself. In truth, we may never know why de Armas blocked the account, but here are some of the best tweet reactions to her decision...