Rian Johnson Just Discovered Fans Have Been Emailing Ana de Armas’ Knives Out Character

Knives Out is finally available to own Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K (although, beware, because the Blu-ray slipcover secretly spoils the movie), but fun facts about the Oscar-nominated film are still hitting the Internet. Rian Johnson, the movie's writer/director, often posts interesting behind-the-scenes info about his latest film and recently shared that Marta Cabrera, the character played by Ana de Armas, has a working e-mail address. In fact, the director just learned that people have been sending her messages! One of the film's producers reached out to Johnson to let him know that Marta has received over 200 e-mails since the movie was released.

“This is pretty cool - one of our producers just thought to check the email address we show for Marta in Knives Out,” Johnson wrote. The attached image shows an e-mail from producer Nikos Karamigios, who reveals that Marta is getting a lot of fan mail with subject lines ranging from “Congrats, Marta” and “Who is blackmailing you?” to “Great movie” and “Knives Out, loved it!” However, most people in the comments are loving the mysterious subject line, "Is this Homer Simpson." You can check out the tweet below:

This is pretty cool - one of our producers just thought to check the email address we show for Marta in Knives Out pic.twitter.com/EudBIPbGly — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) March 4, 2020

Recently, it was officially announced that Knives Out would be getting a sort-of sequel. Johnson plans to create at least one more film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, which will put the character in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Knives Out is now available to own on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K (Amazon). Stay tuned for details on the Knives Out sequel.

