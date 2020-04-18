Stan Twitter Is Freaking Out Over Knives Out Star Ana de Armas Blocking Popular Fan Account

There’s some drama brewing on stan Twitter this week and we cannot look away! According to the fan account @ArmasUpdates, which focuses on the news about Knives Out’s Ana de Armas, the actor recently blocked the Twitter page dedicated to her daily life. The account, which has over 10,000 followers on Twitter, shared the news a few days ago and the post has gotten over 89,000 likes. People on Twitter seem to have mixed feelings about de Armas’ decision. Some folks believe the actor is being disrespectful to her fans while others think the account deserved to be blocked.

“BREAKING: Golden Globe nominee and movie star Ana de Armas has recently blocked us,” @ArmasUpdates tweeted. You can check out the post below:

BREAKING: Golden Globe nominee and movie star Ana de Armas has recently blocked us! pic.twitter.com/dpZRQBz7jY — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) April 15, 2020

Some fans believe de Armas blocked the account because they were accusing her of not practicing proper social distancing protocols. They have tweeted things like “Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck walk their dogs outside instead of praying for the pandemic to go away on Easter Sunday” and “Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck get early morning coffee and walk their dogs together while finally wearing masks when outside.” The person who runs the account, a 23-year-old named AJ from Texas, was recently interviewed by PAPER and revealed why they think they were blocked.

“There’s only so much you can say about her leaving the house every day without it getting boring,” AJ shared. “I had to spice it up for the sake of my account. I wanted to have fun and was playfully teasing the aspect of their showy dog walks. I love how she doesn’t care that paps are outside her house and she’s going to serve a look no matter what, even if that means just going to pick up her dog’s poop. I provided some lighthearted sarcasm in my posts towards her and Ben due to the fact that they were always outside and not following safety precautions in this pandemic that we are currently experiencing.”

However, some people believe the account was blocked due to Affleck-bashing. While we didn’t notice any recent hate towards the former Batman, there are plenty of folks who, for some reason, think it’s okay to speak out against the relationship. Perhaps the blocking was more about the page’s comment section than the page itself. In truth, we may never know why de Armas blocked the account, but here are some of the best tweet reactions to her decision…

Team Armas

didn’t even know she had a twitter good for you legend pic.twitter.com/uSz1wcvs8g — eliz (@rachelweizz) April 15, 2020

Good Points

ana de armas can’t block us all — charlie (@haimtaim) April 15, 2020

Big Questions

ana de armas, before you block me, what is this? pic.twitter.com/UHIFDt2kHb — s. (@irisckp) April 16, 2020

Did They Deserve It?

The way ppl try to police & project onto actresses, relationships is so creepy. Stop infantilising them. As long as it’s not paedophilia or abuse, celebrities personal lives are not our business. Also stands for actors too, like those weirdos who shit on Adam Driver’s wife. — aneela ✨ (@leviosalfc) April 17, 2020

The Mystery Is Getting to Us

why would ana de armas block an account called “ana de armas updates” pic.twitter.com/XvHoBJaGUQ — rita ♡ (@vlllanelle) April 15, 2020

Making Jokes

Ana de Armas showing Ben Affleck how to block fan accounts on social media while waiting for donuts. (April 18, 2020) pic.twitter.com/UEt7LtwiXE — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) April 18, 2020

Blaming Ben

ben affleck logging onto ana de armas’ twitter to block all her update accounts pic.twitter.com/ed4ZlBLHcy — lucy (@shiaportman) April 15, 2020

Freedom

ana de armas after blocking ana de armas updatespic.twitter.com/XJx5DfKldJ — boobs (@letsbians) April 16, 2020

Thoughts and Prayers

so sorry for your loss ana de armas updates ❤️ our thoughts and prayers are with you during these difficult times — Sebastian Stan Updates (@TheSebNews) April 15, 2020

Important Reminder

(i think ben affleck and ana de armas are cute and maybe we should be more celebratory of addicts who find peace after their trauma.) — 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧 (@lindseyromain) April 18, 2020

What’s your opinion on this recent Twitter drama? Tell us in the comments!