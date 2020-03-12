Former Batman Ben Affleck Confirmed to be Dating Knives Out Star Ana de Armas

Rumors that former Batman Ben Affleck is dating Knives Out and James Bond: No Time to Die star Ana De Armas. Rumors and speculation that the two actors were now an item have been circulating for weeks - and it even became a major trending topic on social media over the weekend. Not surprisingly, there are a lot of opinions out there about Armas and Affleck getting together, and they pretty much run the gamut of positive, negative, and indifferent sentiments. The timing couldn't be better (from a PR perspective): Affleck has just launched his very personal sports drama film The Way Back, while Armas has just gotten done with the whirlwind Awards season for Knives Out, with bigger things on the way this year.

For the people who hate this union, the issue is pretty obvious: since dropping out of his Batman role, Ben Affleck has had a very public and messy string of personal problems. That includes the final collapse of his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner; a several bouts with substance abuse and the subsequent stints in rehab to recover; several "Me Too" scandals; even a bad-boy back tattoo that set the Interwebs on fire when first revealed.

Meanwhile, Ana de Armas is just hitting her stride as a breakout Hollywood star. The Cuban-Spanish actress first grabbed major attention for starring in Joker director Todd Phillips' 2016 true-crime story War Dogs, and followed that by grabbing acclaim for her performance as Ryan Gosling's hologram girlfriend in Blade Runner 2049. Now, thanks to Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, Knives Out put Armas in a leading-lady role and seen her nail both comedic and dramatic beats in that witty whodunit. Even though the coronavirus is has delayed it release significantly, the next James Bond film, No Time to Die will see Armas prove her action prowess in a classic Bond Girl femme fatale role.

Ironically, it seems as though Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have their respective careers to thank for this new love connection: the pair are set to play married couple Vic and Melinda Van Allen, in Unfaithful and Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne's new psych-thriller, Deep Water. That film will see Affleck and Armas' husband and wife engaging in a war of mind-games that soon begins to get people killed.

...Here's hoping art doesn't imitate life, in this case.

Deep Water will be released on November 13th. The Way Back is now in theaters. No time to Die has been rescheduled for November 25th in the US.

