2026 Will Finally Give Netflix the Fantasy Masterpiece It’s Been Dying For (by NOT Copying Game of Thrones)

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for fantasy TV, and it will finally give Netflix the masterpiece it’s been looking for — ironically, by not copying Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones is pretty much the standard for modern fantasy TV, and streamers like Netflix have tried and failed to replicate its success. Netflix, in particular, has a disappointing track record with its most promising fantasy titles. The Witcher has gotten a lengthy run and multiple spinoffs, but it’s nowhere near as popular as Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, series like Shadow and Bone and Lockwood & Co. are canceled before they can become long-term, expansive franchises.

Netflix isn’t done looking for its own fantasy hit, however, as it has a few big projects coming down the pike. Just last year, the streamer spent seven figures in a bidding war for the rights to Callie Hart’s viral romantasy novel, Quicksilver (via Deadline). It also has a film coming out in 2026 that will finally give it a win in the category. Story-wise, it won’t be anything like Game of Thrones, but that could work in its favor.

Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Movie Will Give Netflix the Fantasy Masterpiece It Needs

Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie, which will adapt The Magician’s Nephew for the first time, is among Netflix’s most exciting upcoming releases. The film will release in select IMAX theaters in November 2026 and on the streaming platform in December. When it does, it’s likely to give the streamer the fantasy masterpiece it’s been looking for. After all, The Chronicles of Narnia books give Gerwig’s adaptation a sturdy foundation to build on. Although The Magician’s Nephew isn’t the strongest of those novels, it will start Netflix’s franchise on a fresh note rather than rehashing the Disney adaptations.

Gerwig also has a great track record when it comes to filmmaking. Lady Bird and Little Women both received high praise from critics, with the latter proving Gerwig’s ability to adapt a literary classic for modern viewers. And of course, 2023’s Barbie was a huge success, with the blockbuster raking in more than $1 billion globally. With a talented creator like Gerwig at the helm — and a theatrical run — there’s little doubt that The Magician’s Nephew will take Netflix’s fantasy offerings to new heights. It may not be a Game of Thrones replacement, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Netflix’s Narnia Won’t Be Like Game of Thrones – And That’s a Good Thing

Part of the reason so many fantasy projects aren’t taking off is because they’re trying too hard to recapture what made Game of Thrones great. In some instances, studios and streamers simply don’t understand why the HBO series resonated with people. However, the influx of fantasy projects trying to adopt a similar approach is also making them less memorable. Game of Thrones‘ brutal and shocking realism was novel when it came out, and so was the scale of its storytelling. With so many additions to the genre leaning into those strengths, they’re no longer special. Something fresh is more likely to stand out.

This is why it’s good that Gerwig’s Narnia film won’t follow Game of Thrones’ lead. C.S. Lewis’ portal fantasy is far too different in tone and execution to even try. Instead, it will be more whimsical and traditional, even if Gerwig finds ways to modernize it. Assuming it sticks to the source material, it will also be suitable for all ages, allowing it to compete with other big fantasy series, like Percy Jackson & the Olympians and the Harry Potter remake.

If Successful, The Magicians Nephew Could Kick Off a Whole Franchise for Netflix

If all the promising pieces of The Magician’s Nephew come together to make the film successful, it will kickstart a whole fantasy franchise for Netflix. Gerwig is already confirmed for two films, but the streamer has the rights to all seven of Lewis’ books. It seems we could see a full reboot of the story, especially if things go well for the first installment. This will finally give Netflix a proper stake in the fantasy category.

It’s the perfect time for that, too, as Disney+ has Percy Jackson & the Olympians, HBO is about to have Harry Potter, and Prime Video has The Rings of Power. Netflix needs a fantasy IP with a huge following behind it, and The Chronicles of Narnia offers that. Handled with care, the streamer’s adaptations could come to dominate the category. It all depends on how The Magician’s Nephew fares next year.

