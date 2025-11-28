5 Upcoming Fantasy Shows That Could Be Masterpieces

Fantasy stories can be difficult to bring to the screen, but these upcoming shows could be masterpieces if done right. On the whole, the genre tends to be hit-or-miss. However, some of the best fantasy series of the 21st century highlight how much potential the category has. Older successes, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Avatar: The Last Airbender, showcase its popularity and staying power. And more recently, Game of Thrones cemented how worthwhile high fantasy storytelling could be on the small screen, pushing streamers and studios to invest in similar projects.

The fantasy shows to follow in Game of Thrones‘ footsteps have been a mixed bag. The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power are stunning but divisive, while shows like His Dark Materials and Interview With the Vampire could be considered masterpieces but are lacking the massive following. There’s also the tragic fact that many streaming series are canceled before they take off. Fortunately, these upcoming titles could change the game for the genre yet again, delivering masterful storytelling and becoming huge hits.

5) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Image courtesy of HBO

Even with its controversial ending, Game of Thrones is undeniably a masterpiece. And despite its flaws, House of the Dragon comes fairly close. Given the franchise’s solid track record, it seems likely that HBO’s next spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, will also fit the description. In fact, given that George R.R. Martin has high praise for the show — something he isn’t as generous with when it comes to House of the Dragon — it’s more likely to be a triumph. If Martin is to be believed, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms does an impressive job of bringing his Dunk and Egg stories to life. Knowing how incredible those are, it’s easy to feel hopeful about the spinoff’s debut in January 2026.

4) The Forgotten Realms

The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein set the bar high for Netflix’s Dungeons & Dragons show. However, the Critical Role series are also indicators of what a D&D show could accomplish. Both could be considered masterpieces in their own right (though The Mighty Nein only has four episodes to judge by). With The Forgotten Realms likely to have similar world-building, themes, and humor, it also stands a chance at becoming one. Additionally, the titular setting lends itself to strong storytelling, something demonstrated throughout R.A. Salvatore’s Legend of Drizzt books. The popularity of D&D and success of former stories may not guarantee that Netflix’s take on the franchise will work. But assuming the streamer puts in the effort, all the necessary pieces are there.

3) God of War

Video game adaptations are no longer viewed with a heavy helping of skepticism, with series like Arcane and The Last of Us demonstrating how ambitious and successful they can be. With any luck, Prime Video’s God of War show will follow in their footsteps, becoming one of the next fantasy shows to be deemed a masterpiece. The game is often referred to as one, so the source material offers a solid foundation to build on. As long as the TV series nails the emotional core and mythology, it should have no problem impressing its target audience. Prime Video has also done a good job with action sequences in its fantasy shows, which is promising for the combat-heavy God of War.

2) Avatar: Seven Havens

Nickelodeon / Avatar Studios

Avatar: The Last Airbender is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and the Nickelodeon show stands the test of time. Its clever writing, timeless commentary, and iconic world and characters all elevate it to masterpiece status. And although The Legend of Korra doesn’t reach the same heights, certain moments come close. Like the Game of Thrones franchise, the ATLA one has a history of delivering on quality. With creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko involved, there’s little doubt Avatar: Seven Havens will continue that trend. Not much is known about the sequel story just yet, but it has a successful world and magic system behind it, along with proven talent. And ideally, it won’t face the behind-the-scenes challenges that held The Legend of Korra back.

1) Fourth Wing

Fourth Wing‘s popularity makes it one of the most exciting fantasy projects in the pipeline, and while the books aren’t quite masterpieces, they’re some of the strongest “romantasy” offerings out there. The Prime Video adaptation could take them to new heights, addressing any shortcomings The Empyrean Series has, while highlighting its strengths. A world full of dragons and military conspiracies is ripe with opportunity, and it seems likely to appeal to a broad audience, just like it has in the source material. With romance-heavy fantasy lacking in the TV landscape, Fourth Wing will also stand out. Adapted well, it could become a masterpiece or something close to it. It’s one of the most series to blow up as much as Game of Thrones.

