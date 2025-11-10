7 Upcoming Fantasy Movies That Could Be Masterpieces

The fantasy genre has always been a cornerstone of cinema, offering audiences a gateway to worlds unbound by the rules of reality. In the past decades, advancements in technology have allowed filmmakers to realize these imaginative landscapes with a level of detail and scale previously thought impossible. Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy stormed the global box office before its final chapter achieved the impossible, securing the Academy Award for Best Picture and cementing the genre’s prestige. Meanwhile, the Harry Potter saga held an entire generation in its grip for a decade, proving the incredible power of immersive world-building. That dominance has only intensified, with television juggernauts like Game of Thrones becoming worldwide phenomena.

The track record of critical and commercial success has made fantasy a prime destination for the industry’s investments and its most celebrated creative talent. Unsurprisingly, the current film slate has hugely anticipated fantasy projects steadily moving toward the big screen. These upcoming movies represent a diverse range of approaches to the genre, from continuations of record-breaking franchises to fresh adaptations of literary classics and bold new animated visions.

1) Avatar: Fire and Ash

Image courtesy of 2th Century Studios

The next chapter in James Cameron’s science-fantasy saga is poised to be the cinematic event of late 2025. Officially titled Avatar: Fire and Ash, the sequel will continue the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family in the breathtaking world of Pandora. The excitement for the film comes from Cameron’s promise to explore new facets of the planet, including the introduction of a volcanic Na’vi clan known as the “Ash People,” who are expected to be antagonists. This signals a dramatic departure from the lush forests and oceans of the first two films, promising a host of new creatures and environments. With a confirmed release date of December 19, 2025, anticipation is incredibly high to see how the visionary director will once again expand his one-of-a-kind universe.

2) The Odyssey

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Fresh off his Oscar wins for Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan is tackling one of the foundational stories of Western literature with his epic adaptation of Homer’s The Odyssey. The film will chronicle the perilous ten-year journey of the Greek king Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures and defying gods along the way. The project boasts an astounding ensemble cast, with Matt Damon in the lead role of Odysseus, joined by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson. Nolan, who also wrote the screenplay, shot entirely with newly developed IMAX film cameras across locations in Greece, Italy, and Morocco. Universal Pictures has set a release date for July 17, 2026, making it one of the most anticipated blockbusters of that summer.

3) The Chronicles of Narnia

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

C.S. Lewis’s cherished fantasy novels are returning to the screen, and the choice of creative lead has generated massive excitement. Greta Gerwig, the celebrated director behind Barbie, has signed on with Netflix to write and direct two films based on the books. It is confirmed that her first film will be an adaptation of The Magician’s Nephew, the prequel that details the creation of Narnia and the origins of the White Witch. While no cast has been officially announced, filming began in London in August 2025. In a significant move for the streaming service, the movie is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical and IMAX run beginning on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2026, before it becomes available on Netflix in December.

4) Dune: Part Three

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Following the stunning critical and commercial success of his first two films, director Denis Villeneuve is set to complete his epic trilogy with Dune: Part Three. The film will adapt Frank Herbert’s second novel, Dune Messiah, which explores the tragic consequences of Paul Atreides’s rise to power twelve years after the events of the previous film. The returning cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh, with Robert Pattinson confirming he has joined the project and is expected to play the villain Scytale. Warner Bros. has scheduled the highly anticipated final chapter of Villeneuve’s saga for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026, promising a powerful conclusion to Paul’s story.

5) Shrek 5

Image courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

More than a decade after the last installment, DreamWorks is officially taking audiences back to the land of Far, Far Away. The development of Shrek 5 was energized by the success of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which proved the audience’s appetite for the satirical fairy tale world is stronger than ever. The excitement for the new film is driven by nostalgia and the confirmed reunion of the original voice cast, with Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz all returning to their iconic roles. After several shifts in its release schedule, the fifth installment in the beloved animated franchise is currently slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2027.

6) Impossible Creatures

Image courtesy of Scholastic

Disney is betting big on what could become the next major youth fantasy franchise with its adaptation of Katherine Rundell’s bestselling novel, Impossible Creatures. The book series, set in a hidden archipelago populated by mythical creatures, has been a global phenomenon. In October 2025, Disney won a bidding war for the film rights in a major seven-figure deal, signaling its intent to build a new tentpole series. The project is in its early stages, but the studio has made its commitment clear by hiring Rundell herself to write the screenplays for the first two planned films and serve as a producer, ensuring a faithful vision for the adaptation.

7) Magic: The Gathering

Image courtesy of Wizards of the Coast

For years, fans have dreamed of a cinematic adaptation that could do justice to the vast and complex world of Magic: The Gathering, and that dream is soon to come true. The trading card game contains decades of deep lore and a multiverse of unique planes, offering enough material to build a fantasy universe on the scale of Marvel or Star Wars. The project took a massive step forward when Hasbro partnered with blockbuster studio Legendary Entertainment to develop the film. In June 2025, it was announced that the screenwriting duo of Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald had been hired to pen the script. This concrete progress, combined with the sheer potential of the source material, makes the long-awaited film a genuinely thrilling prospect.

