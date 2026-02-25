21 Years Ago, Star Wars’ Forgotten Revenge of the Sith Prequel Revealed How Powerful Obi-Wan Really Is

Obi-Wan Kenobi has a reputation for being Sith Kryptonite, and never more so than in Revenge of the Sith. This is the movie where Obi-Wan defeats General Grievous, a cybernetic warrior who hadn’t even been beaten by Mace Windu. It ended with the so-called “Battle of the Heroes,” in which Obi-Wan went head-to-head with Anakin Skywalker, the Chosen One himself, and triumphed. Given Anakin’s power level, it’s undoubtedly one of the most impressive feats in all of Star Wars.

Matt Stover’s Revenge of the Sith novelization emphasized Obi-Wan’s power and skill. Here, Windu explained why Obi-Wan was the one the Jedi sent after Grievous; because he is the master of the classic lightsaber form, a Jedi of unparalleled skill and wisdom. But official tie-ins had already foreshadowed this, in an epic scene that revealed just how dangerous Obi-Wan really was.

One Major Revenge of the Sith Foreshadows Obi-Wan’s Skill & Power

Back in 2005, Lucasfilm tended to publish official prequel novels that set up the films. James Luceno’s Labyrinth of Evil was the tie-in for Revenge of the Sith, and it’s generally considered one of the best novels of that era – albeit no longer canon after Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. It’s actually inspired by a single line in the script, where Obi-Wan mentions Anakin saving his life on Cato Neimoidia; Luceno is well known for his knowledge of lore and continuity, and he wove a mesmerizing story out of this single reference.

Needless to say, Anakin and Obi-Wan’s mission to Cato Neimoidia did not go well. Although Anakin saved Obi-Wan’s life after a fashion, he’d already taken injuries in battle, and he was forced to wage war against the Separatists while injured. In one striking and impressive scene, Obi-Wan fought no less than fifty opponents after dislocating his shoulder. Incredibly, demonstrating his skill, he actually prevailed despite the injury. Granted, he did so in what Anakin humorously described as a new lightsaber form.

Obi-Wan Was Always a Force to be Reckoned With

It’s easy to underestimate this feat, but in reality it’s one of the most impressive in Star Wars lore. Jedi learn their lightsaber forms by rote, committing them to muscle memory so they are able to relax during battle and allow the Force to flow through them. A Jedi who relaxed in the Force is able to use precognition to sense incoming threats before they strike, enhancing their reaction times. It’s how they block and deflect blaster bolts – something Obi-Wan is particularly skilled at as a master of Soresu, the defensive lightsaber form.

A dislocated shoulder means Obi-Wan could not possibly relax in the Force as he normally would. He’d have been moving while in pain, having to think carefully about every movement he made with his blade, and his ability to sense the Force would have been disrupted. Incredibly, he was still able to fight – not only fight, but also win. He defeated fifty opponents while weakened, figuring out new ways to use his lightsaber, innovating on the fly. Anakin mocked him for it, but he should have taken note; it might have warned him not to underestimate his opponent when they finally fought in Revenge of the Sith.

