Star Wars Reveals Obi-Wan Kenobi Invented New Form of Lightsaber

Lucasfilm just delivered one of their best series via the Disney+ streaming service with Obi-Wan Kenobi. It seems as if the further we dive into the mythos of the iconic character, the more cool things are being added to his legacy. Obi-Wan Kenobi showed us what the Jedi Master had been up to ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and it did it pretty decently. Now, a new Star Wars comic has added another cool thing to Obi-Wan's legacy. Marvel released Star Wars #25 and it features four different stories, with one of those being that Obi-Wan created a cool new form of lightsaber.

"When I was a Padawan, I came up with the idea of two short-bladed sabers each attached to a thin chain,"Obi-Wan tells Anakin before giving him the same advice Qui Gin Jin gave him. "It is about how we wish to be seen, Anakin, and how that ties into the central mission of the Jedi Order. We do not want to be powerful. We wish to stand tall against the dark.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series is the first time Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their iconic Star Wars roles since Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. McGregor's titular Jedi will take on Christensen's Darth Vader for what's technically the first time, and in a recent interview with Total Film it seems that the star thought the encounter was terrifying.

(Photo: Marvel)

"I've never met Darth Vader," McGregor told the magazine, which features the star as Kenobi on its latest cover. "I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with the helmet on or anything like that. When we came to do the scene, when they shouted 'action', he had to come from behind me. I turned around, and fucking Darth Vader was coming at me. It was like I was six again. I'd never acted into Vader's helmet. I'd never looked him in the eye."

"It scared the shit out of me," the Obi-Wan Kenobi star added. "I'm not joking. It gave me a proper jolt of absolute fear. I was like, 'Oh my God, that's not acting. That's real. I'm really, truly frightened right now.' And the same thing would happen with the Stormtroopers. I'd worked with Clone troopers before, but so many of them were CGI. I never worked with Stormtroopers, and, again, I was like seven years old again. Because when you're actually faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it's like: 'Fucking hell.' It's like actual childhood memories of being scared. That's how deeply it's in us. I've acted for 30 years, and I've never been genuinely frightened when I'm acting frightened... But I had moments on this that were genuinely quite scary. It's so funny."

Lucasfilm and the streaming service describe the series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie. All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming exclusively on Disney+.

