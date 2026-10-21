24 Years Ago, The American Remake of a Cult Japanese Horror Movie Changed Hollywood For a Decade

It has been 24 years since Hollywood released the remake of a cult Japanese movie that completely changed the American horror genre. In 2002, The Ring hit theaters, directed by Gore Verbinski. The movie is a remake of Ringu, a Japanese movie from 1998 directed by Hideo Nakata, and that movie was based on the novel Ring by Koji Suzuki. The story focuses on a VHS tape that causes anyone who watches it to die seven days later. The reason for these deaths involves a ghostly young girl named Samara, a vengeful demon who seeks revenge for her untimely death. This movie was a huge success, but it was even more influential for Hollywood over the next decade.

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The American remake of The Ring was released on October 18, 2002, and it was a box office success ($249.3 million on a $48 million budget) and a critical hit, with a 72% Rotten Tomatoes score. Even more important than that is the fact that The Ring’s success convinced Hollywood to mine Asian horror movies for remakes over the next decade.

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The Ring Changed American Horror Movies for a Decade

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The Ring stars Naomi Watts as Rachel, a journalist who is asked to investigate the death of her niece, which was caused by an unseen force. The movie already shows that the young woman watched the VHS tape before her death. Rachel soon finds out that all her niece’s friends also died around the same time in mysterious situations, and Rachel learns about the urban legend behind the tape and seeks it out. The problem comes when she watches the tape and then gets a phone call with the voice saying, “Seven days.” Rachel then has a ticking clock storyline to fix this before she dies.

The big twist is that Rachel believes the demonic ghostly girl, Samara, who kills everyone who watches the tape, needs to have her body recovered to allow her to pass on and stop her reign of terror. This isn’t true, as Samara is beyond redemption or freedom, and even finding the truth about Samara’s own murder and finding her body don’t stop her. Samara is an unstoppable, vengeful demon, and Rachel can’t save herself and her son without passing the curse on. The Ring was a terrifying movie, expertly directed by Verbinski, and it deserved all the success it received, as a great film that easily matched up to its predecessor.

It also convinced Hollywood to remake the Asian horror movies that were picking up steam, most of which used the idea of a ghostly or demonic child killing people. The new horror trend replaced the self-referential horror movies that started with Scream, and it began an onslaught of horror remakes of Asian films that never came close to the brilliance of The Ring. While the next big hit, The Grudge, came close, it was a lackluster remake compared to the original, and the following movies like Dark Water, Pulse, One Missed Call, Shutter, and The Eye were all disappointments.

The Ring Remains the Best of the Japanese Horror Remakes

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What makes The Ring so successful is that it takes the original storyline from the Japanese horror movie and transplants it to the United States without losing what made the original so terrifying. The pacing, horror beats, and acting were all top-notch, and Verbinski was working at the top of his game. It was also fresh for American viewers, as a ghostly girl like Samara was terrifying in both her appearance and movements, and it was nightmare fuel for many filmgoers. The fact that Samara was so unique helped this movie more than any that followed.

While the ghostly kids from The Grudge were scary as well, the movie didn’t have the same originality as The Ring, and it didn’t deliver the same unease as The Ring. What came later was even worse. It was almost like Hollywood just wanted to copy the format of The Ring, but the remakes didn’t do enough to really stand on their own and didn’t have the same originality that Verbinski brought to his film. Dark Water has a 47% Rotten Tomatoes score, Pulse only has an 11% score, and One Missed Call is one of the few movies that has a 0% score. The Eye tried to bring something fresh, but Jessica Alba ended up nominated for a Razzie for her performance, as the movie failed to come close to the brilliance of the Pang brothers’ 2002 original. In the end, The Ring started a trend, but few other movies were able to follow in its footsteps.

What are your thoughts on the American remake of The Ring? Let us know your favorite American remakes of Japanese horror movies in the comments below.