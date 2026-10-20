Sequel to a Cult 2000s Horror Film Will Make You Rethink This Megan Fox Classic

There is a sequel coming for a cult classic horror movie from the 2000s that will change what most people know about the story. The 2009 Megan Fox movie Jennifer’s Body is getting a sequel, and it sounds like the story will take a very different direction. The original movie was a horror tale written by Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama about a young woman played by Megan Fox who becomes demonically possessed and kills her male classmates and devours their flesh to survive. It ended with her best friend, played by Amanda Seyfried, killing her and freeing her from the curse, only to come out as the next possible demonic killer.

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Diablo Cody is back writing the new story, and it sounds like it will be a very different take on Jennifer’s Body. In an appearance on the Petticoat Revolution podcast, Cody said, “Jennifer is a sympathetic character for me, before and after the transformation… In the new movie, I was able to explore even more about why Jennifer is sympathetic and what she’s been through. And there is absolutely, to me, a loneliness and a poignancy to that character that people don’t always recognize.”

How Jennifer’s Body 2 Will Change Megan Fox’s Jennifer

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It will be interesting to see how Diablo Cody changes the way audiences see Jennifer in the new movie. According to Cody, most people just remember the scenes where Jennifer is possessed and claiming she is a god. She also says that people remember her at her most radiant and powerful, but there are other moments in the movie where she is a shell of herself. Cody said that Fox played both of those sides very well, and it is the more vulnerable side that Cody wants to explore in the sequel. However, this leaves open a lot of questions.

Jennifer’s Body ended with Jennifer’s best friend, Needy, stabbing Jennifer in the heart with a utility knife, which supposedly killed her and destroyed the demon. If Jennifer died, it is unknown how she could return. However, it is also important to remember how that movie was structured. This story was told by Needy, with her in an asylum as a violent inmate, and she narrates it while in solitary confinement. The movie shows Needy as being subservient to Jennifer before finally standing up and killing her friend. The movie ends with Needy manifesting some of Jennifer’s powers, escaping the facility, and killing the band that sacrificed Jennifer in the first place. If Needy is an unreliable narrator, Jennifer could still be alive out there.

When Jennifer’s Body was released in 2009, it was expected to be a huge hit. Diablo Cody was coming off a major success with her script for Juno in 2007, and Megan Fox was fresh off her role as Mikaela in the Transformers franchise. Jennifer’s Body was a film about female empowerment, more like Juno than Transformers, but it was marketed as a scantily clad Megan Fox with blood dripping from her mouth, and the young male audience that it lured in didn’t appreciate what they saw. However, it has since become a cult classic, and there is a good chance Cody will finally find the audience she wanted for the first movie this time around.

What are your thoughts on a Jennifer’s Body sequel? Let us know what you want to see from the new movie in the comments below.