37 Years On, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Leaves Out Seven Major Characters For No Reason

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is finally here, expanding the world of Illumination and Nintendo’s movie universe even further. The Super Mario Bros. Movie already brought many of the video game franchise’s characters to the big screen, but Galaxy brought things to a whole other level. New characters from Mario and other franchises appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, making this one omission even stranger.

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While Bowser was the main villain in the first film, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie introduced an even more maniacal villain: Bowser Jr. The young Koopa prince leads an expanded Bowser’s Army on a quest to kidnap Rosalina and save Bowser, who was shrunken and imprisoned by Mario at the end of the first film. Bowser Jr.’s Army is absolutely terrifying to the Mushroom Kingdom, but another group of characters could have made it even more terrifying.

The Koopalings Weren’t In Either Of Illumination’s Mario Movies

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Despite them being some of the most prevalent Super Mario characters, the Koopalings weren’t featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie or The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at all. Larry, Morton, Wendy, Iggy, Roy, Lemmy, and Ludwig are some of Bowser’s most trusted enforcers, with Mario typically facing them at the end of each world in the video games. They use weapons, magic, and brute force to carry out Bowser’s agenda, making them major threats to Mario.

The Koopalings first appeared in Super Mario Bros. 3 as bosses, but then they disappeared for a while. However, the team made their grand return in New Super Mario Bros. Wii, beginning a major resurgence for the Koopalings. The team then appeared in most of the New Super Mario Bros. games and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, as well as tons of spin-offs like Mario Kart 8.

Due to how much they’ve been used, it is shocking that the Koopalings didn’t appear in either of Illumination’s Mario movies. The films have given cameos to seemingly every Mario villain, even finding the time to feature deep-cuts like Wart and characters from other franchises like ROB and Fox McCloud. So, the decision to exclude the characters that have reigned over modern Mario is a bizarre one.

Bowser Jr.’s story was the perfect opportunity to introduce the Koopalings, as they easily could have been part of his army. They could reign terror throughout the galaxy, with Mario and the gang facing Koopaling members on different planets.

However, after years of Koopaling appearances, some Mario fans began to complain that the characters were getting overused. This could be why they didn’t appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but hopefully, they get some time to shine in the inevitable third film.